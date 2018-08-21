Morgan Stanley stops research coverage of Tesla

Goldman Sachs dropped its coverage of Tesla last week shortly before confirming it was acting as a financial adviser on a matter related to the automaker.
Brokerage Morgan Stanley has halted equity coverage on Tesla Inc, potentially a sign the US bank may be doing business directly with the electric carmaker as it explores options to go private.
Morgan Stanley's website showed Tesla had been moved to "Not Rated" from "Equal-weight" on Tuesday.
