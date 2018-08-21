App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 06:48 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Morgan Stanley stops research coverage of Tesla

Goldman Sachs dropped its coverage of Tesla last week shortly before confirming it was acting as a financial adviser on a matter related to the automaker.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Brokerage Morgan Stanley has halted equity coverage on Tesla Inc, potentially a sign the US bank may be doing business directly with the electric carmaker as it explores options to go private.

Goldman Sachs dropped its coverage of Tesla last week shortly before confirming it was acting as a financial adviser on a matter related to the automaker.

Morgan Stanley's website showed Tesla had been moved to "Not Rated" from "Equal-weight" on Tuesday.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 06:44 pm

tags #Morgan Stanley #Tesla #World News

