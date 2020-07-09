App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 06:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

More women leaders would have made world more peaceful: Dalai Lama

'Historically, we see that a majority of warriors are men, even butchers tend to be men. Women represent a gentler approach,' Lama said.

PTI

If countries had more women leaders, we would have been a more peaceful world, said the Dalai Lama in an online interaction with the London police. The Buddhist spiritual leader told the policemen on Wednesday evening that women are more sensitive to feelings of others. Therefore, they should work for the promotion of love and compassion, he said.

“Historically, we see that a majority of warriors are men, even butchers tend to be men. Women represent a gentler approach,” he said.

“Sometimes, I observe that if countries had more women leaders, we'd have been a more peaceful world,” the Dalai Lama said, adding that when Sanna Marin became the prime minister of Finland and she appointed women to key posts in her cabinet, he wrote to congratulate her.

On India, the Nobel Laureate said the country had many spiritual traditions and generally they live together peacefully.

“There are Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs, Christians, Jews, Muslims and Zoroastrians, all living together here. In India there are so many religious traditions, but all teach a common message of love,” he said, stressing that in today's world, people need to recognise several aspects of the truth.

"Since they all convey a message of love, we can learn to appreciate them all,” he said.
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 06:26 pm

