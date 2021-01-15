More than half of States widen access to vaccine, raising hopes as well as chaos

Representative Image

When New Mexico announced that it was expanding the pool of people eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine to residents 75 and older, Anthony Kump, who is 80, immediately signed up.

On Saturday, after waiting in a line of cars outside an Albuquerque clinic, he rolled down his window and got a shot. But his wife, Udella, who is 81 and has diabetes, has been unable to sign up for a vaccine at all. “Not eligible,” the couple says the state health department portal read after she tried to register.

The Kumps are among many older Americans grappling with the nation’s evolving distribution system, which has opened up the prospect of vaccines to millions more people this week, but has simultaneously set off a new wave of confusion and chaos.

“Obviously, I’m very frustrated because there’s nothing we can do,” Anthony Kump said, adding that he has called a health department hotline 50 times to try to get his wife the vaccine without reaching an actual person. “We’ve run out of options.”

A spokesman for New Mexico’s health department said someone in Udella Kump’s circumstance should be eligible for the vaccine and that thousands of older New Mexico residents have successfully registered for shots.

At least 28 states and Washington, D.C., have begun vaccinating older people, a New York Times survey shows, in many cases marking a shift in earlier plans that had put medical workers and nursing home residents at the front of the line for COVID-19 inoculations.

As cases and deaths from the virus reach record levels across the United States, much is in flux when it comes to states’ plans for distributing the vaccine. At least 32 states have expanded their vaccination programs to include critical workers, such as police officers, teachers, grocery store employees and other people at risk of being exposed to the virus on the job. More than a dozen states have said they are expecting to expand their vaccination pools significantly before the end of the month.

The changing vaccine rollout in many states, which matches a new federal appeal this week that all people over 65 — not just those in long-term care facilities — should be prioritized, was embraced by many older people, who have been the most vulnerable to COVID-19 and have been waiting eagerly for vaccinations and a return to normal life. But the sudden availability to so many more people also caused a deluge of problems as people tried to figure out whether their state was now allowing them to get shots, how to sign up, and where to go.

“Once we get people in, the experience is wonderful,” said Logan Boss, a spokesman for the Northwest Health District in Georgia, which on Monday expanded access to the vaccine to people over the age of 65.

Until then, the process can be fraught, he said. “It’s the anxiety, the frustration, the difficulty people have in scheduling appointments — which we are making with a very limited supply of vaccine that comes in — in quantities that we don’t know until it arrives,” he said.

In states across the country, demand for the vaccine has far outweighed supply, leading to crashed websites, long lines outside vaccination clinics and overwhelmed public health departments that are facing a torrent of calls and emails.

While the federal government advises states on how best to distribute vaccines, states follow their own plans, and that has created a patchwork of policies. While a few states offered shots to older people in December or early January, most focused their initial vaccination plans on medical workers and those in long-term care facilities. But the rules are changing by the day: At least 14 states and Washington, D.C., opened up vaccinations to older people this week, and some of those changes came after the new federal call on Tuesday to open up vaccines to a wider group.

In Connecticut, people 75 and older are newly eligible for shots. In a few states, including Arizona and North Dakota, which opened up access this week to a far larger group, the rules vary from county to county. In Indiana, people 70 and older were permitted to start signing up for vaccines on Wednesday, and, by that afternoon, nearly 60,000 of them had done so. The state’s call center had long waits.

“You can imagine it’s almost like a gold rush, but it’s a vaccine rush,” Gov. Eric Holcomb of Indiana said.

Other states have decided to remain focused exclusively on vaccinating health care workers and nursing home residents before opening up to a wider swath of the public.

“I think a lot of states will try to stay the course: prioritizing vaccine until there is greater supply,” said Dr. Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer for the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.

Though Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that Californians 65 and older would be eligible for the vaccine, some parts of the state will not follow suit. In Los Angeles County, where the health department now estimates that one in three of its 10 million residents have been infected, the health director said this week that some 500,000 frontline health care workers still remain to be vaccinated before shots will be made available to the county’s older residents.

“This is really about expectations,” Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles said Thursday. “Politically, it’d be easy to say, ‘open it up to 65-plus.’”

But Garcetti said that would mean that a senior, living in a large house on the city’s wealthier west side, might easily take a spot ahead of a younger essential worker, who lives in a crowded home without space to isolate.

The dueling approaches illustrate the competing pressures at play: getting as many doses out as quickly as possible but also ensuring that people at most risk are at the front of the line.

California has set up mass vaccination sites from the state fairgrounds in Sacramento to the Toy Story parking lot at Disneyland, where cars have been lined up since Wednesday. But those who show up without appointments are being turned away. State Sen. Tom Umberg, whose district includes the still-closed theme park in Orange County, said confused constituents — many of them older residents — have been jamming his phone lines.

“People are heartened that it looks like vaccines will be more available, but there are clearly some glitches,” he said.

And some places that made the vaccine available to older people this week were quickly overwhelmed.

In Mississippi, which opened eligibility to people 65 and older on Tuesday, the state health department said its scheduling website and drive-thru vaccination sites were not designed to handle the “monumental surge” of people suddenly trying to get vaccinated. Every last dose in the state has already been tied to an appointment.

In New York City, 1 million residents who are over 65 became eligible to be vaccinated this week, but the reality of actually getting the shots has proved to be frustrating, with buggy websites, multiple sign-up systems and a lack of outreach.

In Georgia, which has one of the slowest rates of vaccine distribution in the country, with 23% of its first doses administered, public health departments have been inundated with residents trying to book appointments. The state began immunizing people 65 and older on Monday, and already some districts have had to stop booking appointments because every available dose has been accounted for.

“We totally understand the public’s frustration,” said Boss, the spokesman for the Northwest Health District in Georgia, which has stopped booking appointments. “We’re taking a lot of heat, understandably so. We regret that we don’t have enough for everyone who wants it right now.”

Still, for those who succeeded in getting a shot, the shifting vaccination plans were thrilling — a first step, some said, toward getting back to normal life. Maureen Kelly, 73, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, walked into her local public health department on Monday and received her first dose within 30 minutes.

“It was like clockwork,” she said. Kelly posted her news on social media and was immediately flooded with messages and calls from friends asking how she had done it. “The need is great out there,” she said.

Her husband, who is 75, still has no appointment. The website froze amid all the people trying to register at once. By the time Kelly refreshed the page, all the slots were full.