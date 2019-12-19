App
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

More than 8 lakh people waiting for a US green card, maximum Indians

The US government gives out nearly 1 million green cards per year, of which, more than a lakh are employment-based.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A woman holds a replica green card sign during a protest march (Reuters)
A woman holds a replica green card sign during a protest march (Reuters)

An unforeseen number of Indians are waiting to get their green card at present, as a result of the backlog in employment-based immigration in the United States.

About 8 lakh immigrants, who are currently working in the US and wish to become permanent residents of the country, are stuck in a limbo due to the caustic policy battle that has been going for quite some time now.

This has led to such an incredible backlog that it is believed all Indian nationals applying for a green card would now have to wait for at least 50 years to get one.

Close

According to the Washington Post, this unending queue is the result of a decades-old policy that underlines an annual quota with per-country limits. Given the tech boom witnessed in the recent past and the Indian acumen for the field, our countrymen came to occupy the top slot among those awaiting an employment-based green card.

related news

This has given rise to fiery debates in the US ranging from whether a temporary measure to reduce the wait time to larger immigration issues revolving around country quotas and increasing the number of green cards given out in general.

Some Congressmen have reportedly been pushing for a hasty end to the stalemate to ensure that skilled Indian workers do not migrate to other countries.

Speaking about the possible consequences of the backlog, immigration attorney Bruce Morrison said: “What does that ultimately mean? Valuable, skilled people decide they should leave because they’re never going to get what they had hoped for.”

He added: “… Valuable people don’t come because they figure our system is so broken, they can’t see their way through it. Therefore, other countries bidding for these skilled workers get those workers. Companies in America move jobs abroad to employ those skills elsewhere. And American prosperity suffers.”

Notably, green cards are the final step in the path to becoming a US citizen. The government gives out nearly 1 million of these per year, of which, more than a lakh are employment-based. Within this employment category, about 75% of persons in waiting are Indians and the rest are Chinese.

First Published on Dec 19, 2019 02:38 pm

tags #trends #world

