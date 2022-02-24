English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, nearly 10 civilians killed: Volodymyr Zelensky

    "I know that more than 40 have been killed and several dozen wounded. I am aware of nearly 10 civilian losses," presidential administration aide Oleksiy Arestovych told reporters.

    AFP
    February 24, 2022 / 03:47 PM IST
    Military trucks, with letter 'Z' on them, drive near Armyansk, in Crimea, February 24, 2022 in this screen grab taken from a video. (Image: Reuters)

    Military trucks, with letter 'Z' on them, drive near Armyansk, in Crimea, February 24, 2022 in this screen grab taken from a video. (Image: Reuters)

    More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers and around 10 civilians died in the first hours of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on Thursday.

    Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    "I know that more than 40 have been killed and several dozen wounded. I am aware of nearly 10 civilian losses," presidential administration aide Oleksiy Arestovych told reporters.
    AFP
    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine #Volodymyr Zelensky #World News
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 03:47 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.