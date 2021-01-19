MARKET NEWS

More than 4 million Britons receive first COVID-19 vaccine dose

A total of 4,062,501 people have received their first shot Public Health England said as the government ramps up the vaccination programme.

Reuters
January 19, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST
Representative image: Reuters

Representative image: Reuters


More than 4 million people have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, according to official data on Monday which showed there had been a further 37,535 cases reported and 599 deaths within 28 days of a positive test

TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #World News
first published: Jan 19, 2021 07:48 am

