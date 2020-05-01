App
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 07:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

More than 2,000 US coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- recorded 2,053 deaths on Thursday, after 2,502 deaths on Wednesday and 2,207 on Tuesday.

The United States recorded more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period for the third day running, according to the latest real-time tally Thursday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- recorded 2,053 deaths on Thursday, after 2,502 deaths on Wednesday and 2,207 on Tuesday.

At least 62,906 people have now died in the United States, according to the Baltimore-based university.

First Published on May 1, 2020 07:46 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #US #World News

