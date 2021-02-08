MARKET NEWS

More than 12 million Britons have received first COVID-19 vaccine dose

Britain on Sunday also reported a further 15,845 cases and 373 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, figures showed.

Reuters
February 08, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST
(Image: Reuters)

(Image: Reuters)


A total of 12,014,288 Britons have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to government data released on Sunday, as the authorities race to roll out the injections.

TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #World News
first published: Feb 8, 2021 07:54 am

