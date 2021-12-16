MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

More positive tests, fewer fans have North American leagues on red alert

Despite soaring positive tests the National Football League has not cancelled any games but with close to 100 players going on the COVID protocol list this week some of the sport's biggest names looked poised to miss action, including Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Reuters
December 16, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

An explosion of positive COVID-19 tests left three major North American sports leagues scrambling to control outbreaks on Wednesday, as the threat of widespread schedule disruptions loomed larger and fans faced the prospect of again being barred from arenas.

Despite soaring positive tests the National Football League has not cancelled any games but with close to 100 players going on the COVID protocol list this week some of the sport's biggest names looked poised to miss action, including Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.


Of the NFL's 32 teams as of Wednesday 22 had at least one player in COVID protocol.


While touring Kentucky tornado damage on Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden came upon a woman in Green Bay Packers gear and after consoling her, turned the subject to Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has resisted getting vaccinated and missed a game this season after contracting the virus.

 "God love you and tell that quarterback to get some vaccine,” Biden said.



The National Hockey League, already dealing with a backlog of postponed games, was bracing for more headaches as the Nashville Predators, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes and Calgary Flames confirmed players and staff have been forced into COVID-19 protocols.


Along with postponements some Canadian teams will be playing future games to half-filled arenas after the Canadian and Ontario provincial governments announced new restrictions on Wednesday to combat the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories


The NHL Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators and NBA Toronto Raptors will see attendance reduced to 50%.


Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), owners of the Leafs and Raptors, said in a statement anyone attending will have to adhere to strict mask-wearing protocols or risk ejection.


"As announced by the province this afternoon, capacities for events at MLSE venues, including Maple Leaf and Raptors games at Scotiabank Arena, will be reduced to fifty percent capacities effective Saturday as we all work together to prioritize public health with increasing COVID-19 cases in Ontario," said MLSE in a statement.


With COVID-19 running rampant through their locker room the Flames confirmed on Wednesday that seven additional players and seven support staff were added to the pandemic protocol.


Calgary had on Monday placed six players in protocol, followed by the NHL postponing all Flames games through Thursday.


With almost the entire Flames team in protocol the NHL said on Wednesday it was delaying Calgary's return to the ice until at least through Dec. 18.

The NBA on Monday saw its first games of the season postponed when 10 Chicago Bulls players and additional staff members were placed in health and safety protocols forcing the rescheduling of two contests.

Reuters
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #North American leagues #Omicron #World News
first published: Dec 16, 2021 08:39 am

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.