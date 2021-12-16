More positive tests, fewer fans have North American leagues on red alert

An explosion of positive COVID-19 tests left three major North American sports leagues scrambling to control outbreaks on Wednesday, as the threat of widespread schedule disruptions loomed larger and fans faced the prospect of again being barred from arenas.

Despite soaring positive tests the National Football League has not cancelled any games but with close to 100 players going on the COVID protocol list this week some of the sport's biggest names looked poised to miss action, including Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Of the NFL's 32 teams as of Wednesday 22 had at least one player in COVID protocol.

While touring Kentucky tornado damage on Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden came upon a woman in Green Bay Packers gear and after consoling her, turned the subject to Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has resisted getting vaccinated and missed a game this season after contracting the virus.

"God love you and tell that quarterback to get some vaccine,” Biden said.