you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 03, 2020 09:00 AM IST | Source: Reuters

More people hit China roads in first major holiday since coronavirus easing

The number of people travelling outside their home cities jumped nearly 50 percent at the start of the Labour Day weekend, compared with the first day of the Tomb Sweeping holiday on April 4, according to Reuters calculations on data from China's internet giant Baidu Inc.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
REUTERS
REUTERS

China's most populous cities saw a spike in outbound travellers, tourists and day-trippers on May 1, first day of a long holiday weekend, led by Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic that first struck the country late last year.



The increase in outbound travel during the five-day holiday, one of China's peak tourism periods each year, would help lift the travel and hospitality sectors that have been hit hard by disruption from the coronavirus pandemic.

The spike in tourism was led by increases in travellers from Wuhan, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin and Jinan, with China having eased curbs on travel and relaxed rules on quarantine amid dwindling cases of the coronavirus.

Hundreds of sightseeing spots have also been reopened, including the Forbidden City in Beijing, as authorities sought to revive and repair local economies.

The country recorded more than 23 million domestic tourists on May 1, according to China's culture and tourism ministry.

The Ministry of Transportation expects 23.36 million travellers a day during the period, up from 19.9 million per day during the April 4-6 Tomb Sweeping holiday.

But that estimation would still be far below the 67.13 million travellers per day during the 2019 Labour Day holiday.

The expected drop is partly because China has capped visitors to tourist spots at 30 percent of capacity to adhere to social distancing rules.

At the West Lake in the eastern city of Hangzhou, the most popular sightseeing spot during the holiday according to Baidu, 183,700 visitors were recorded on May 1, less than a third of the numbers last year.

Some tourists also stayed closer to home, and others avoided areas such as Heilongjiang province that are still battling local virus clusters.

Hubei province, where the epidemic first emerged, was also not a favourite.

Hubei's tourism department said its 22 reopened tourist sites saw 109,664 visitors on May 1, down 87 percent from a year ago, while tourism revenue plunged 95 percent to 6.79 million yuan (USD 961,729).

China reported one new coronavirus case for May 1, down from 12 a day earlier, and no new deaths, data from the country's health authority showed on Saturday.

First Published on May 3, 2020 08:51 am

tags #China #coronavirus #Covid-19

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 3: Known COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra surge past 12,000

Airborne coronavirus detected in Wuhan hospitals

Coronavirus impact | Nine lakh people undertook virtual tour of Patna zoo in a week: Official

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

