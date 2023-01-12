 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
More classified documents found from Joe Biden's residence and private office: White House

Associated Press
Jan 12, 2023 / 10:21 PM IST

These documents, as recovered from his private office in Washington DC, are from the time when he was the Vice President from 2009 to 2016.

Early this week, President Biden told reporters in Mexico that he was surprised to learn that some classified documents were found at a private office he once used at a Washington think tank (Photo: Bloomberg)

Additional classified documents have been found from the residence of US President Joe Biden and his private office, the White House said on Thursday.

Following the discovery of government documents at the Penn Biden Center in November 2022, and coordinating closely with the Department of Justice, the President's lawyers have searched the President's Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, residences -- the other locations where files from his Vice-Presidential office might have been shipped in the course of the 2017 transition, Richard Sauber, Special Counsel to the President, said in a statement.

The lawyers completed that review last night, Sauber said.

"During the review, the lawyers discovered among personal and political papers a small number of additional Obama-Biden Administration records with classified markings," he said.

"All but one of these documents were found in storage space in the President's Wilmington residence garage. One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room. No documents were found in the Rehoboth Beach residence," Sauber said.