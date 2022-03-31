English
    More aid needed to resist Russians: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the White House for pledging an additional $500 million in direct aid, but said he was open with U.S. President Biden about Ukraine needing more to resist the Russian invasion.

    PTI
    March 31, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST
    If we really are fighting for freedom and in defense of democracy together, then we have a right to demand help in this difficult turning point, Zelenskyy said in his nighttime video address to the nation Wednesday.

    Tanks, aircraft, artillery systems. Freedom should be armed no worse than tyranny.

    Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Prior to Wednesday’s announcement of $500 million in aid, the Biden administration had sent Ukraine about $2 billion in humanitarian and security assistance since the start of the war last month.

    That’s all part of the $13.6 billion that Congress approved earlier this month for Ukraine as part of a broader spending bill.

    Zelenskyy said the negotiations with Russia were continuing but for now, they were only words without specifics.

    About the supposed withdrawal of Russian forces from Kyiv and Chernihiv, Zelenskyy said: We know that this is not a withdrawal but the consequences of being driven out. But we also are seeing that Russia is now concentrating its forces for new strikes on Donbas and we are preparing for this.
    PTI
    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine #Volodymyr Zelenskyy #World News
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 11:50 am
