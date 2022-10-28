English
    Monza player Pablo Mari stabbed in supermarket attack

    Reuters
    October 28, 2022 / 06:46 AM IST
    Source: Shutterstock

    Source: Shutterstock

    Monza soccer player Pablo Mari has been stabbed along with four other people in a shopping mall in the town of Assago outside Milan, news agency ANSA reported on Thursday.

    The BBC said a 46-year-old suspect has been detained and that the motive for the attack was not clear.

    The 29-year-old Spanish centre back Mari is on loan at Serie A club Monza from Arsenal.

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: "I just found out. I know (technical director) Edu has been in touch with his relatives. He's in hospital but he seems to be okay."

    Arteta was speaking at a news conference after his team's match away to PSV Eindhoven.

    Monza Chief Executive Adriano Galliani said on Twitter: "Dear Pablo, we are all here close to you and your family, we love you, keep fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will get well soon."

     
    Reuters
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 06:46 am
