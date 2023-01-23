English
    Monterey Park Transformed the Chinese American Experience

    Known as the first suburban Chinatown, the city owes its changes to the late Chinese American real estate developer Fred Hsieh, who promoted the community about 7 miles east of downtown Los Angeles as the “Chinese Beverly Hills.”

    New York Times
    January 23, 2023 / 08:24 PM IST
    Trade between the United States and China compelled more wealthy Chinese immigrants to plant roots in the city (Image: REUTERS)

    There are few places in the United States that hold greater significance to the Chinese American community than Monterey Park, California.

    His vision would ignite a demographic transformation starting in the 1970s as Monterey Park and the neighboring city of Alhambra welcomed more and more middle-class ethnic Chinese residents from both home and abroad. In 1983, the city made history by naming its first Chinese American female mayor, Lily Lee Chen.

    Chen opposed xenophobia and led a fight against an English language-only movement in the city, which was driven by residents who were upset about the cultural changes sweeping their community. The tension would last decades, and bids to impose “modern Latin lettering” on city signage were the source of contentious disputes as recently as 2013.