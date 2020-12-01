PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 09:04 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Monolith mystery deepens as Utah desert object vanishes

In the Kubrick movie, an alien monolith is a recurring symbol that appears to play a role in the development of human evolution.

Reuters
Representative image
Representative image

No word as to whether Star Trek’s Scotty "beamed it up," but the mysterious, shiny monolith that was spotted in a remote southeastern Utah desert two weeks ago is gone.

A state crew that buzzed through the wilderness, counting bighorn sheep from a helicopter, found the alien-looking object on November 18 and touched off international sci-fi speculation, harkening to the classic Stanley Kubrick 1968 film, "2001: A Space Odyssey."

In the Kubrick movie, an alien monolith is a recurring symbol that appears to play a role in the development of human evolution.

Close

The riddle in the desert, twice as tall as an average adult, drew scores of the curious to see it, even though its exact location was not made public, according to accounts on social media.

related news

No one seems to know where it went. Neither the federal Bureau of Land Management nor the state’s Department of Public Safety said they had any idea.

"We have received reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the 'monolith' has been removed from Bureau of Land Management public lands by an unknown party," the state agency posted on Saturday on its website.

It said the object was reportedly removed on Friday evening. A representative was not immediately available for comment on Sunday.

Guesses as to what happened ran wild online, with one person postulating, "The space aliens returned to remove it."

The art world has speculated that the object was the work of John McCracken, a sculptor fond who died in 2011. His son, Patrick McCracken, has told The New York Times his father told him in 2002 that "he would like to leave his artwork in remote places to be discovered later."
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 09:04 am

tags #Current Affairs #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.