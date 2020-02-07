Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #78: Test your knowledge

Q9. This city in Sweden follows the rivers Nissan and Lagan and the road connecting the provinces of Östergötland and Västergötland, a result of the town's geographical position at the southern end of Lake Vättern, which divides the two provinces. On 18 May, 1284, it became the first City in Sweden to be granted its rights by king Magnus Ladulås, who ruled mostly from Vättern's largest island Visingsö. The first part of the city's name, is derived from a creek, "Junebäcken", in Talavid, in what is now the western part of the city. The second part of the name is, as mentioned above, an old word for a trading centre or market place. It is also known as the city of matches and was the headquarter of Ivar Kruegers Empire. Name the city. (Image: Reuters)