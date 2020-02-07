Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #78: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Subrata Dass @moneycontrolcom 1/36 Q1. The area first came to prominence in 1860, when the Prince of Wales stayed at the Fifth Avenue Hotel, located on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 23rd Street, signalling to New York's high society that the neighbourhood was acceptable to royalty. Between the Civil War and World War-I, the district was the location of some of New York's most famous department stores and upscale retailers. All of these attractions brought the rich and celebrities to the area, especially since the safety of the district allowed women to shop without male companions to accompany them leading to its name, by which we know this place. Identify the place. (Image: Reuters) 2/36 Answer: Ladies Mile 3/36 Q2. Alternative names explored by Newell and Harrington include "Fruitfly Ensemble" and "Rhino Scar". What was the final name chosen for this company, which has in some cases taken up half the lives of its enthusiasts? (Image: Reuters) 4/36 Answer: Valve Corporation, the company which started the game ‘Half Life’. 5/36 Q3. The interior is divided into three naves. Between the central nave and the crypt is a marble parapet by Anselmo da Campione portraying the Passion of Christ, including the Last Supper. The pulpit is by Arrigo da Campione, decorated with small terracotta statues. Notable also the wood crucifix from the 14th century. The Duomo houses also the nativity scenes by two great Modenese artistis: Antonio Begarelli's one (1527) and, in the crypt, Guido Mazzoni's one (1480), also known as the Madonna della Pappa ("Madonna of the Pap"). The Torre della Ghirlandina is annexed to the church.The funeral of the late famed tenor Luciano Pavarotti, was held in the cathedral. A World Heritage site, it participates in some "untimely" behaviour which connects it interestingly to the modern world of fast machines. What untimely activities does it participate in? 6/36 Answer: Bells of the Modena cathedral toll whenever Ferrari wins a race. 7/36 Q4. An apocryphal joke often attributed to this gentleman goes "I asked for ice, but this is ridiculous”. Who is the person and why was it ridiculous? 8/36 Answer: John Jacob Astor, the founder of Waldorf Astoria, who was on the Titanic when it hit the Iceberg. (Image: Reuters) 9/36 Q5. The website of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the custodian of this monumental structure in Kolkata says that the building was “founded in 1833” and first housed Agra Bank. The building got its present name when “the government occupied a large portion of it for a special function in 1886 from the Agra Bank Limited”. Name the building. 10/36 Answer: Currency Building (Representative image: Reuters) 11/36 Q6. A TechCrunch article said this about Zuckerberg's vision for acquiring WhatsApp. The idea, he said, is to develop a group of basic internet services that would be free of charge to use – 'a __ for the internet.' These could be a social networking service like Facebook, a messaging service, maybe search and other things like weather. What is the blank? (Image: Reuters) 12/36 Answer: 911 13/36 Q7. We don’t often picture cacti when imagining the Caribbean, yet the landscape of this place is more desert-like than anything else. Yet another reason why this place is distinctly unique, the island gets very little rain and grows very few crops. The reason its famous product came about is because the Spanish wanted to grow oranges and instead, they got strange, small, and tart little fruits instead. The peel of those weird orange failures was discovered to be perfect for making a product than has since been named after the place. Identify the place or product. 14/36 Answer: Curacao (Image: Reuters) 15/36 Q8. As of 2018, of the 8,000 to 10,000 places offer this particular service in Thailand. Only 4,228 are certified by the Health Ministry's Department of Health Service Support (HSS).UNESCO added this activity to its Cultural Heritage of Humanity list in December 2019. What are they? (Image: Reuters) 16/36 Answer: Thai Massage Spas (Image: Reuters) 17/36 Q9. This city in Sweden follows the rivers Nissan and Lagan and the road connecting the provinces of Östergötland and Västergötland, a result of the town's geographical position at the southern end of Lake Vättern, which divides the two provinces. On 18 May, 1284, it became the first City in Sweden to be granted its rights by king Magnus Ladulås, who ruled mostly from Vättern's largest island Visingsö. The first part of the city's name, is derived from a creek, "Junebäcken", in Talavid, in what is now the western part of the city. The second part of the name is, as mentioned above, an old word for a trading centre or market place. It is also known as the city of matches and was the headquarter of Ivar Kruegers Empire. Name the city. (Image: Reuters) 18/36 Answer: Jönköping (Image: Reuters) 19/36 Q10. If SUV is Sports Utility Vehicle, what is SCV? (Image: Reuters) 20/36 Answer: Small Commercial Vehicle (File image) 21/36 Q11. The company traces its origin to the 1851 establishment of Castle & Cooke by missionaries Samuel Northrup Castle and Amos Starr Cooke. Castle & Cooke rapidly became one of the largest companies in Hawaii, investing in shipping, railroad construction, sugar production and seafood packing. Today it is named for a different product. Name the company. 22/36 Answer: Dole (Image: Reuters) 23/36 Q12. These shoes, made by Horst Dassler, the son of Adidas founder Adolf "Adi" Dassler , were originally named after Robert Haillet, the French tennis star. How do we know them now? 24/36 Answer: Stan Smith Shoes 25/36 Q13. David Datuna a Georgian born American performance artist, called his latest performance as that of a Hungry Artist. It was quite a costly performance and he almost got arrested for it. What did he do? (Image: Reuters) 26/36 Answer: He ate the duct taped banana art, which cost $120,000. 27/36 Q14. Mighty Mouse is an American animated anthropomorphic, superhero mouse character created by the Terrytoons studio for 20th Century Fox. As per his origin story, how did he gain his super powers? 28/36 Answer: He escaped to a supermarket. There he used Super Soap, and ate Super Soup, Super Celery and Super Cheese, transforming into Super Mouse, who then vanquished the cats and saved the mice of Mouseville. (Image: Reuters) 29/36 Q15. Identify the company from its logo. 30/36 Answer: Death Row Records 31/36 Q16. Recently, there was a spike in health insurance premium costs due to one particular factor in a specific part of the country, which gets plagued by this every year during a specific phase. What is the factor? (Image: Reuters) 32/36 Answer: Delhi’s air pollution caused a spike in health insurance premium costs by almost 5 percent in November 2019. (Image: Reuters) 33/36 Q17. It refers to a medicine or remedy in conventional use which has not been proven to have any desirable medical effects. It comes from the Latin word for Our. At one point of time Coca Cola qualified to be one of these. What are we referring to here? (File image) 34/36 Answer: Nostrum (File image) 35/36 Q18. India’s strategy of charging 60 percent import duty plus 30 percent local taxes for luxury vehicles such as Harleys played a key role in preventing the US manufacturer from entering India. The heavy tax duties doubled the cost of Harleys in the country. It was in 2007, when US Trade representative Susan Schwab met her Indian counterpart Kamal Nath who agreed to give access to the Harley-Davidson to ride into the Indian market in exchange for what specific commodity? (Image: Reuters) 36/36 Answer: Alphonso mangoes. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Feb 7, 2020 05:01 pm