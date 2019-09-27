App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 09:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #72: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right.

Q1. This movie, released in 1948, was named after the company which is known to have revolutionised door- to-door selling. Identify the movie
Q1. This movie, released in 1948, was named after the company which is known to have revolutionised door- to-door selling. Identify the movie

Answer: The Fuller Brush Man
Answer: The Fuller Brush Man

Q2. While his father started the business as a grocery store, it was the son Alexander (in pic) who made it famous. What business are we talking about?
Q2. While his father started the business as a grocery store, it was the son Alexander (in pic) who made it famous. What business are we talking about?

Answer: Johnnie Walker
Answer: Johnnie Walker

Q3. Who released this perfume and what is the history behind the name?
Q3. Who released this perfume and what is the history behind the name?

Answers
Answer: Elizabeth Arden used to call Charles Revson as That Man.

Q4. He was "the Lord of all horses". A descendant of Felaróf, of the race of the long-lived Mearas, the greatest horses of Middle-earth. He was capable of comprehending human speech and was said to run faster than the wind. Identify this logistics company which is named after the horse of Gandalf the Grey from Lord of the Rings
Q4. He was "the Lord of all horses". A descendant of Felaróf, of the race of the long-lived Mearas, the greatest horses of Middle-earth. He was capable of comprehending human speech and was said to run faster than the wind. Identify this logistics company which is named after the horse of Gandalf the Grey from Lord of the Rings

Answer: Shadowfax
Answer: Shadowfax

Q5. Identify this superhero/ brand mascot.
Q5. Identify this superhero/ brand mascot.

Answer: Captain Tootsie, the brand ambassador of Tootsie Rolls
Answer: Captain Tootsie, the brand ambassador of Tootsie Rolls

Q6. The name roughly translates from Turkish as "lively young horse" in reference to the steed of the Stuttgart coat of arms on the owning companies crest. What is being referred to here? (Image: Reuters)
Q6. The name roughly translates from Turkish as "lively young horse" in reference to the steed of the Stuttgart coat of arms on the owning companies crest. What is being referred to here? (Image: Reuters)

Answer: Porsche Taycan
Answer: Porsche Taycan

Q7. Which company incorporates this castle belonging to the Frankish King Charlemagne in its logo?
Q7. Which company incorporates this castle belonging to the Frankish King Charlemagne in its logo?

Answer: Boehringer Ingelheim
Answer: Boehringer Ingelheim

Q8. The Chinese E-commerce company NetEase has a website called 163.com. What is the significance of the number 163?
Q8. The Chinese E-commerce company NetEase has a website called 163.com. What is the significance of the number 163?

A Chinese man makes a Answer: NetEase's official website address is 163.com. This was attributed to the past where Chinese internet users had to dial "163" to connect to the internet, before the availability of broadband internet. (Image Reuters)
Answer: NetEase's official website address is 163.com as it was attributed to the past where Chinese internet users had to dial "163" to connect to the internet, before the advent of the broadband connection. (Image Reuters)

Q9. Identify this logo, which is the lesser known of the brothers companies
Q9. Identify this logo, which is the lesser known of the brothers companies

Answer: Branobel
Answer: Branobel

Q10. Who owns this production house?
Q10. Who owns this production house?

Answer: Shoojit Sircar (Image: Twitter/@ShoojitSIrcar)
Answer: Shoojit Sircar (Image: Twitter/@ShoojitSircar)

Q11. Lovage, Levisticum officinale, is a tall perennial plant, the sole species in the genus Levisticum in the family Apiaceae, subfamily Apioideae. What is this herb called in Denmark and Germany?
Q11. Lovage, Levisticum officinale, is a tall perennial plant, the sole species in the genus Levisticum in the family Apiaceae, subfamily Apioideae. What is this herb called in Denmark and Germany?

Answer: Maggi Herb
Answer: Maggi Herb

Q12. The development of the "short-link" radio technology was initiated in 1989 by Nils Rydbeck, CTO at Ericsson Mobile in Lund, Sweden and Johan Ullman. What was it later called?
Q12. The development of the "short-link" radio technology was initiated in 1989 by Nils Rydbeck, CTO at Ericsson Mobile in Lund, Sweden and Johan Ullman. What was it later called? (Image: Reuters)

Answer: Bluetooth
Answer: Bluetooth

Q13. He is currently the Executive Chairman of Value and Budget Housing Corporation (VBHC), an affordable housing venture which he founded in 2008. He is also the founder and director of Home First Finance Company, a housing finance company focused on providing housing finance to first-time homebuyers. He is also a member of the editorial team of Swarajya magazine. Identify him.
Q13. He is currently the Executive Chairman of Value and Budget Housing Corporation (VBHC), an affordable housing venture which he founded in 2008. He is also the founder and director of Home First Finance Company, a housing finance company focused on providing housing finance to first-time homebuyers. He is also a member of the editorial team of Swarajya magazine. Identify him.

Answer: Jerry Rao
Answer: Jerry Rao

Q14. Which word friendly "appendage" was developed in 2009 by Ukrainians Alex Shevchenko, Max Lytvyn, and Dmytro Lider and written in Lisp?
Q14. Which word friendly "appendage" was developed in 2009 by Ukrainians Alex Shevchenko, Max Lytvyn, and Dmytro Lider and written in Lisp?

Answer: Grammarly
Answer: Grammarly

Q15. What was founded in 2004 by Mark Rampolla after being introduced to coconut water as a Peace Corps volunteer in central America? (Image: Youtube/Nosh)
Q15. What was founded in 2004 by Mark Rampolla after being introduced to coconut water as a Peace Corps volunteer in central America? (Image: Youtube/Nosh)

Answer: ZICO Coconut water
Answer: ZICO Coconut water

Q16. Which company, one of the largest conglomerates in the world, gained its royal honorary title in 1998 and dropped "Electronics" from its name in 2013?
Q16. Which company, one of the largest conglomerates in the world, gained its royal honorary title in 1998 and dropped "Electronics" from its name in 2013?

Answer: Phillips
Answer: Philips

Q17. Birthdays for children in many parts of Nigeria in the good old days were incomplete without the item. How on earth it became so popular should be a research study, because, unlike the other favourite biscuit of that era — MALTED biscuit (real name: Malted Milk — because of its malt flavouring and milk content), it was so bland and hard that it was appropriately named Pako (Yoruba for wood) and you could only enjoy it by spreading some margarine in between a pair, or dunking it in tea or milk. It also found its way into the 3rd Class Cabins of RMS Titanic. What are we referring to here?
Q17. Birthdays for children in many parts of Nigeria in the good old days were incomplete without the item.How on earth it became so popular should be a research study, because, unlike the other favourite biscuit of that era — MALTED biscuit (real name: Malted Milk — because of its malt flavouring and milk content), it was so bland and hard that it was appropriately named Pako (Yoruba for wood) and you could only enjoy it by spreading some margarine in between a pair, or dunking it in tea or milk. It also found its way into the 3rd Class Cabins of RMS Titanic. What are we referring to here? (Representative Image)

Answer: Sweetened Cabin biscuits
Answer: Sweetened Cabin biscuits

Q18. "It`s not just the money I deserve. It`s not just the 'coin'. It`s the....____. It means Love. Respect. Community. And Dollars too. The package. The ____. You are my ambassador of ____" Rod Tidwell to Jerry Maguire in the movie ‘Jerry Maguire’. Which celebrity management company takes its name from this quote? (Image: Reuters)
Q18. "It`s not just the money I deserve.
It`s not just the 'coin'.
It`s the....____.
It means Love. Respect. Community. And Dollars too. The package.
The ____.
You are my ambassador of ____"
Rod Tidwell to Jerry Maguire in the movie ‘Jerry Maguire’. Which celebrity management company takes its name from this quote? (Image: Reuters)

Answer: KWAN
Answer: KWAN

First Published on Sep 27, 2019 09:02 pm

