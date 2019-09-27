Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #72: Test your knowledge

Q17. Birthdays for children in many parts of Nigeria in the good old days were incomplete without the item.How on earth it became so popular should be a research study, because, unlike the other favourite biscuit of that era — MALTED biscuit (real name: Malted Milk — because of its malt flavouring and milk content), it was so bland and hard that it was appropriately named Pako (Yoruba for wood) and you could only enjoy it by spreading some margarine in between a pair, or dunking it in tea or milk. It also found its way into the 3rd Class Cabins of RMS Titanic. What are we referring to here? (Representative Image)