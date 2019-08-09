Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #67: Test your knowledge

12. "In casting about for a title for the article, I weighed many possible metaphors. I wanted something that expressed the fun I had using the internet, as well as hit on the skill, and yes, endurance necessary to use it well.“

"I also needed something that would evoke a sense of randomness, chaos, and even danger. I wanted something fishy, net-like, nautical," She once wrote. What is her name and what term did she coin?