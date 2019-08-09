Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #67: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Subrata Dass @moneycontrolcom 1/32 1. 40Plus was an organization, which was formed at the end of great depression to help unemployed managers and executives. X, the retailer, teamed up with Y, another great leader of his time, along with Arthur Godfrey, the radio and TV personality; and Norman Vincent Peale, a minister, inspirational speaker, and author of The Power of Positive Thinking, to help Henry Simler, an executive with the Remington Rand company, form the first board of 40Plus. Id X and Y (Image: Reuters) 2/32 Answer: JC Penney and Thomas Watson Sr (Image Wikimedia Commons) 3/32 2. Transform Holdco is a privately held company formed on February 11 2019 . It is owned by Edward Lamperts ESL investments Hedge fund. It is also known as the “ New X “ as it was formed to acquire the shares of X a well known retailer. Identify X (Image: Moneycontrol) 4/32 Answer: Sears 5/32 3. He was known for his large scale financial deals for which he got the moniker “Father of Trusts”. He consolidated several companies to form US Rubber. Several years later he merged Adams Chewing Gum, Chiclets, Dentyne and Beemans to form American Chicle. However it was for his last amalgamation that he is most well known. Who is he and what was the amalgamation? 6/32 Answer: Charles Flint, who amalgamated The Tabulating Machine Company, International Time Recording Company, Computing Scale Company of America, and the Bundy Manufacturing Company to form CTR, which later became IBM. (Image: Reuters) 7/32 4. While the goal of the logo is to be abstract and impressionistic, its founder has on record said that it was inspired - at least in part - by a sewing machine. Fitting, as ‘ X ‘ in Swedish means 'gadget'. What is X ? (Image: Reuters) 8/32 Mojang 9/32 5. While its founders were looking for a suitable location to open a store, a chance incident changed its destiny. While trying to smoke a Camel cigarette, the founder noticed from the pack that the brand of cigarette was based out of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. In a moment of inspiration the founders then opened their first shop in the same place. What was this company? 10/32 Answer: Krispy Kreme (Image: Reuters) 11/32 6. This is Danbo, who for obvious reasons, is thought to be the unofficial Mascot of Amazon in Japan. What does Danbo mean in Japanese? 12/32 Answer: Corrugated Cardboard (Image: Reuters) 13/32 7. The first bridge built by the L&T company was ironically destroyed days after its completion. However it did was not considered a shoddy piece of work in any way and the client paid the money for the project in full before the planned destruction. Why was the bridge destroyed ? (Image: Reuters) 14/32 Answer: It was built for the movie Bridge on the river Kwai and was destroyed as a part of the climax of the plot. 15/32 8. This is the first game that Apple released in the last 11 years. Based on one of his earliest jobs as a paper boy, who is it named after? 16/32 Answer: Warren Buffett (Image: Reuters) 17/32 9. Which company came up with this recent set of internal brand of wearables? 18/32 Patanjali (Image: Facebook) 19/32 10. A 20th century artist conned the directors of the company into believing that the photo above was that of its original founder . By the time this error was found , this picture of its purported founder had already replaced the older Mercury logo of the company . Identify the company and its founder? 20/32 Answer: Louis Steigenberger and Lewis Berger and sons. Later known as Berger paints. 21/32 11. It was the first tool for indexing FTP archives, allowing people to find specific files. What was this first search engine on the WWW called? 22/32 Answer: Archie is a tool for indexing FTP archives, allowing people to find specific files. It is considered to be the first Internet search engine. The name derives from the word "archive" without the v. Other early Internet search technologies such as Jughead and Veronica were named after characters from the comics. Anarchie, one of the earliest graphical ftp clients was named for its ability to perform Archie searches. 23/32 12. "In casting about for a title for the article, I weighed many possible metaphors. I wanted something that expressed the fun I had using the internet, as well as hit on the skill, and yes, endurance necessary to use it well.“"I also needed something that would evoke a sense of randomness, chaos, and even danger. I wanted something fishy, net-like, nautical," She once wrote. What is her name and what term did she coin? 24/32 Answer: Jean Armour Polly: the expression "surfing the internet" was introduced by a librarian. In March 1992, internet was still a very primitive "activity," but the Master in Library Science had already published an article called "Surfing the Internet" in the University of Minnesota Wilson Library Bulletin. (Image: Reuters) 25/32 13. What is being created here? It was demoed by Israeli scientists from Tel Aviv University on April 15, 2019. 26/32 Answer: The world’s first 3D-printed heart - Israeli scientists from Tel Aviv University say is the world’s first 3D-printed, vascularised engineered heart, during a demonstration at a laboratory in the university, Tel Aviv, Israel on April 15, 2019. Representative Image: ETH Zurich. 27/32 14. What was founded in Madras on 20 September 1878 as a weekly newspaper, by what was known then as the Triplicane Six consisting of 4 law students and 2 teachers - T. T. Rangacharya, P. V. Rangacharya, D. Kesava Rao Pantulu and N. Subba Rao Pantulu, led by G. Subramania Iyer (a school teacher from Tanjore district) and M. Veeraraghavacharyar, a lecturer at Pachaiyappa's College? (Image: Reuters) 28/32 Answer: The Hindu 29/32 15. Whose classy life does this movie document ? 30/32 Answer: The life and career of Marcia Nasatir, the first female president of United Artists. 31/32 16. What does this image show? 32/32 Growth of Cafe Coffee Day in India (Image: Reuters)