Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 08:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #63: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right.

Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom
Anubhav Chatterjee
Q1. A youth with dreams in his eyes travelled from Kutch to Mumbai and set up a humble grocery store at Walkeshwar. With the passage of time, he realised the business potential of school books. While literary books had to be marketed well in order to be sold off the shelves, school books were demanded by the customers themselves- there was a ready and eager market for them. In 1959, he opened a shop in Dhobi Talao called the College Book Depot, which went on to become part of the school books business folklore. How do we know this company?
Answer: Navneet Publication (Image: Facebook)
Q2. It is India's largest manufacturer and supplier of rubber chemicals. The company is known for product their quality customer services and commitment to environmental care. The company is a part of Arvind Mafatlal Group of Industries a well-known Business House in India with diversified business interests. What is the name of this company?
Answer: NOCIL (Image: Reuters)
Q3. The name of the company, which is a play on the word ‘zillion’, was established in 2015 by Ankiti Bose and Dhruv Kapoor. The idea came from when Bose was on holiday in Bangkok and noticed that many of the small and medium sized shops had no online presence. Identify the company. (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Zilingo (Image: Facebook)
Q4. Founded in in 2011 by Rahul Anand, a graduate of Harvard Business School and the University of Michigan. The company, headquartered in Mumbai, is a curated store featuring a variety of international and local branded merchandise for kids. What is the name of this startup?
Answer: Hopscotch (Image: Facebook)
Q5. Identify the advertiser
Answer: Dove (Image: Facebook)
Q6. Identify the IPL team
Answer: Rajasthan Royals
Q7. Which automobile brand means "something great is coming", "omen", "sign", or "warning“?
Answer: Kizashi
Q8. What connects these educational institutions: Whyteleafe, St Clare’s and Malory Towers?
Answer: Boarding schools in series by Enid Blyton. (Image: Facebook)
Q9. Which celebrity recently launched the fashion label Drew House?
Answer: Justin Bieber (Image: Facebook)
Q10. A purple-pink clematis flower that only blossoms twice a year has been named after her. The Royal Horticultural Society gave this special honour to her. Who is she?
Answer: Meghan Markle (Image: Reuters)
Q11. Sam Jadallah previously headed the startup Otto, which was billed as the “Apple of smart locks,” and also spent time at Microsoft. What will he now head at Apple? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: The Smart Home Division. Apple is on a hiring spree in an effort to catch up to Google and Amazon in smart-home products.
Q12. The financial sector has come off from turbulence in the previous year precipitated by the NBFC crisis. The market has clearly differentiated to favour NBFCs with strong parentage and robust business model. What does NBFC stand for?
Answer: Non Banking Financial Company
Q13. Who owns a large stake in Kidzania, runs a production house called Red Chillies and also owns a cricket team in the Caribbean Premier League? (Image: Facebook)
Answer: Shah Ruh Khan (Image: Facebook)
Q14. What exclusive government-owned store was inaugurated at the departure terminal of the Goa International airport in January 2019 by Suresh Prabhu, minister for Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation? (Image: PTI)
Answer: India’s first Geographic Indication (GI) store (Image: Reuters)
Q15. This liquer, an amaro, was invented and patented by a person, who was a businessman and a freedom fighter. It is an alcohol infusion of cinchona bark, herbs and iron salts meant to be used as a digestive and tonic. Who invented this?
Answer: Felice Bisleri (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Q16. Behrouz Boochani’s political memoir - No Friend But the Mountains - has won many awards. It has even been awarded the 2019 Victorian Premier’s Literary Award, which is Australia’s highest paying literary prize. The author says that the very fact that the book made it to print was miracle. What method did he use to write the book?
Answer: WhatsApp messages
Q17. 2015: Skin tone, 2016: Increased representation of women, 2017: Gender inclusive people, 2018: Hair Colors, 2019: Disability, gender inclusive couple. What are we talking about here?
Answer: Themes of emoji updates by the Unicode Consortium.
Q18. Which is the only financial institution in the country to carry Bharat Mata on its logo?
Answer: Bank of India (Image: Facebook)
Q19. Carolyn Davidson was paid $35 in 1971 for designing which sportswear logo?
Answer: Nike (Image: Facebook)
Q20. Why does Perizad Zorabian like Venetian modes of transportation? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: She owns and runs and restaurant called GONDOLA in Mumbai. Her father started it nearly half a decade ago. (Image: Facebook)
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 08:34 pm

