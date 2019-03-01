Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #63: Test your knowledge

Q1. A youth with dreams in his eyes travelled from Kutch to Mumbai and set up a humble grocery store at Walkeshwar. With the passage of time, he realised the business potential of school books. While literary books had to be marketed well in order to be sold off the shelves, school books were demanded by the customers themselves- there was a ready and eager market for them. In 1959, he opened a shop in Dhobi Talao called the College Book Depot, which went on to become part of the school books business folklore. How do we know this company?