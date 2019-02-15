Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #62: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/38 Q1. The World Wildlife Fund recently endorsed a modified PDF file format (files are saved with the extension.wwf). What is the specialty of this format? 2/38 Answer: These files cannot be printed. 3/38 Q2. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum sought donations to preserve this key artefact from a defining moment in popular music history. A sum of $24,000 was raised and the board made it to the Hall of Fame in 2011. What is the significance of this board? 4/38 Answer: Max Yasgur's farm in Bethel, New York, was the venue for Woodstock in 1969. 5/38 Q3. A brand once known for great standards in the Indian fashion industry, launched readymade men's shirts under this brand in 1997. Customers often confused the name for an Italian company and found it hard to remove its association with dress material. What is the name of the company/brand? 6/38 Answer: Garden Vareli. They launched shirts under the Vareli name. Shilpa and Praful Shah are the owners of the company. 7/38 Q4. Featuring a hand drawn map of the British capital, the bottle’s new look represents the story of London inside and out. The stylized map has the city of London from the viewpoint of Tower Bridge. It is the redesign of which iconic brand? 8/38 Answer: Beefeater gin. It is a brand owned by Pernod Ricard. 9/38 Q5. Founded in 2000, it is an Iranian coffeehouse chain based in Tehran. Starbucks tried to sue for copyright violation, but it was of no use. It is named after a title used by the rulers of Arab states, which means "President" in Arabic and "Wealthy" in Persian. What is this coffee chain called? 10/38 Answer: Raees. 11/38 Q6. The story began in 1938, when architect Alfred Mosher Butts sought out to invent a new game that combined his love of anagrams and crossword puzzles, while utilizing gameplay that required both skill and chance. Butts then tested out his new game, which he called “Lexiko” at the time, in the social room at the Community United Methodist Church. How is the game known to us? 12/38 Answer: Scrabble (Image: Facebook) 13/38 Q7. Who owns this production house? 14/38 Answer: Dwayne Johnson (Image: Facebook) 15/38 Q8. It is a pictorial language developed by Yukio Ota of Japan in 1964. It was meant as communication for the deaf and mute as well as for the illiterate. It is a universal and simple language, and as Mr Ota put it, "It should emphasize the importance of communication among all the people of all the countries of the world. Identify the language. (Image: Reuters) 16/38 Answer: LoCos 17/38 Q9. Which brand came out with a sub name Asha for its rural market? 18/38 Answer: Horlicks 19/38 Q10. Identify this brand of salt 20/38 Answer: Captain Cook 21/38 Q11. Made in China for more than 5,000 years, it is the country’s national drink, and is a spirit distilled from wheat or glutinous rice. Each bottle of the drink can be classified into the one of the following flavour categories: strong, light, sauce, rice and mixed. Identify the drink. 22/38 Answer: Baijiu (Image: Reuters) 23/38 Q12. Which company had partnered with Boatbound as a part of its boat-sharing opportunity? 24/38 Answer: Uber 25/38 Q13. Started in 2016 by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta, the company began life as a consumer electronics startup in 2016 with the sole aim of bringing affordable, durable, and more importantly, ‘fashionable’ audio products and accessories to millennials. Identify the company. (Image: Pixabay) 26/38 Answer: bOAT (Image: Facebook) 27/38 Q14. Who started this subscription service? 28/38 Answer: Cadillac. (Picture: Reuters) 29/38 Q15. Yammer is a freemium enterprise social networking service used for private communication within organizations. Access to a Yammer network is determined by a user's Internet domain so that only individuals with approved email addresses may join their respective networks. Who owns it? 30/38 Answer: Microsoft (Image: Reuters) 31/38 Q16. Identify this Google Doodle 32/38 Answer: Waitangi Day 33/38 Q17. Identify this sporting group 34/38 Answer: Pentland Group (Image: Pixabay) 35/38 Q18. Who is this businessman? 36/38 Answer: Bharat Desai 37/38 Q19. Las Vegas Sands Corporation is an American casino and resort company based in Paradise, Nevada, United States. Its resorts feature accommodations, gaming and entertainment, convention and exhibition facilities, restaurants and clubs, as well as an art and science museum in Singapore. Who owns it? 38/38 Sheldon Adelson (Image: Reuters) First Published on Feb 15, 2019 04:16 pm