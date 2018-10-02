Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #46: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/40 Q1. Identify this Google application? 2/40 Answer: Google Primer (Image: Reuters) 3/40 Q2. The company was founded as Binney and Smith on March 31, 1885. Initial products were colorants for industrial use, including red iron oxide pigments used in barn paint and carbon black chemicals used for making tires black and extending their useful lifespan. They invented the first dustless white chalk. They created a brand whose name was derived from “Chalk” in French? 4/40 Answer: Crayola (image source: Reuters) 5/40 Q3. Identify the athlete celebrity 6/40 Answer: Hima Das (Image source: Reuters) 7/40 Q4. Vinita Jain was born in Kolkata and reared amongst the mountains of Assam and Darjeeling, where her grandfather owned tea plantations and the nearest hospital was at least 500 km away. She went to Switzerland for independent research in biotechnology, where she teamed up with some doctors and dermatologists, studied the ancient scriptures of ayurveda, the Charak Samhita and Bhagbhat Nikanthu. She erected Bio Veda Action Research. With a factory in HP, the company owns which brand of ayurvedic brand? 8/40 Answer: Biotique (Image source: Website) 9/40 Q5. Who is the author of this book? 10/40 Answer: Shweta Bachchan 11/40 Q6. When asked why they chose the name, Cheever stated, "I associate it with 'quorum' or public congregation. We spent a few hours brainstorming and writing down all the ideas that we could think of. The closest competition that had was 'Quiver' but we eventually settled on this". What was the conversation about? 12/40 Answer: Quora 13/40 Q7. Identify the Hotel Chain 14/40 Answer: Double Tree (Image source: Reuters) 15/40 Q8. Name this fictional company 16/40 Answer: Wayne Enterprises (Image source: Wikimedia Commons) 17/40 Q9. Identify the company from the logo 18/40 Answer: Koch 19/40 Q10. Which company’s logo is this? 20/40 Answer: Sukhoi (Image source: Reuters) 21/40 Q11. Identify the board game manufacturer? 22/40 Answer: Parker Brothers (Image source: Wikimedia Commons) 23/40 Q12. Based on concepts originally patented by Dan Klitsner, it was licensed to Hasbro and further developed there by a number of designers including Bob Welch. The toy has been identified as some of the more popular children's games on the market and toy and game development researchers have pointed to the natural interactions between player and toy. What is the name of the toy? 24/40 Answer: Bop It (Image source: Wikimedia Commons) 25/40 Q13. What is name of the person in the picture who has bought Vesrace? 26/40 Answer: Michael Kors (Image source: Reuters) 27/40 Q14. It all began with an A&W root beer stand. Founder and his wife, Alice, got their young business off the ground by quenching people’s thirst during Washington DC’s hot, muggy summers. Good food and good service at a fair price became a guiding principle for Hot Shoppes restaurants. This is the origin of which international brand? (Image: Reuters) 28/40 Answer: Marriott 29/40 Q15. This board game with pegs was invented in 1970 by Mordecai Meirowitz, an Israeli postmaster and telecommunications expert. The game is played using: - a decoding board, - code pegs - key pegs 30/40 Answer: MasterMind (Image source: Wikimedia Commons) 31/40 Q16. Which electronic giant owns this company? 32/40 Answer: Samsung 33/40 Q17. Which company’s logo is this? 34/40 Answer: Bharat Broadband Limited 35/40 Q18. Identify this social travel platform 36/40 Answer: Tripoto (Image: Reuters) 37/40 Q19. Identify the chocolate manufacturing company from the logo 38/40 Answer: Lindt & Sprüngli (Image source: Wikimedia Commons) 39/40 Q20. He served as the President of Internet Business Capital Corp. He also served in consulting positions at Stone & Webster and Synergic Resources Corporation. He served as Managing Director and Partner at Omidyar Network. During his career with McKinsey, he led a variety of strategic, operational and transaction-related projects with corporations in North America, Europe and India. Now completely in a different field, who is he? 40/40 Answer: Jayant Sinha (Image: PTI) First Published on Oct 2, 2018 04:31 pm