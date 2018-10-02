App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2018 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #46: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right.

Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom
Anubhav Chatterjee
Q1. Identify this Google application?
1/40

Q1. Identify this Google application?
Answer: Google Primer (Image: Reuters)
2/40

Answer: Google Primer (Image: Reuters)
Q2. The company was founded as Binney and Smith on March 31, 1885. Initial products were colorants for industrial use, including red iron oxide pigments used in barn paint and carbon black chemicals used for making tires black and extending their useful lifespan. They invented the first dustless white chalk. They created a brand whose name was derived from “Chalk” in French?
3/40

Q2. The company was founded as Binney and Smith on March 31, 1885. Initial products were colorants for industrial use, including red iron oxide pigments used in barn paint and carbon black chemicals used for making tires black and extending their useful lifespan. They invented the first dustless white chalk. They created a brand whose name was derived from “Chalk” in French?

Answer: Crayola (image source: Reuters)
4/40

Answer: Crayola (image source: Reuters)
Q3. Identify the athlete celebrity
5/40

Q3. Identify the athlete celebrity
Answer: Hima Das (Image source: Reuters)
6/40

Answer: Hima Das (Image source: Reuters)
Q4. Vinita Jain was born in Kolkata and reared amongst the mountains of Assam and Darjeeling, where her grandfather owned tea plantations and the nearest hospital was at least 500 km away. She went to Switzerland for independent research in biotechnology, where she teamed up with some doctors and dermatologists, studied the ancient scriptures of ayurveda, the Charak Samhita and Bhagbhat Nikanthu. She erected Bio Veda Action Research. With a factory in HP, the company owns which brand of ayurvedic brand?
7/40

Q4. Vinita Jain was born in Kolkata and reared amongst the mountains of Assam and Darjeeling, where her grandfather owned tea plantations and the nearest hospital was at least 500 km away. She went to Switzerland for independent research in biotechnology, where she teamed up with some doctors and dermatologists, studied the ancient scriptures of ayurveda, the Charak Samhita and Bhagbhat Nikanthu. She erected Bio Veda Action Research. With a factory in HP, the company owns which brand of ayurvedic brand?
Answer: Biotique (Image source: Website)
8/40

Answer: Biotique (Image source: Website)
Q5. Who is the author of this book?
9/40

Q5. Who is the author of this book?
Answer: Shweta Bachchan
10/40

Answer: Shweta Bachchan

Q6. When asked why they chose the name, Cheever stated, "I associate it with 'quorum' or public congregation. We spent a few hours brainstorming and writing down all the ideas that we could think of. The closest competition that had was 'Quiver' but we eventually settled on this". What was the conversation about?
11/40

Q6. When asked why they chose the name, Cheever stated, "I associate it with 'quorum' or public congregation. We spent a few hours brainstorming and writing down all the ideas that we could think of. The closest competition that had was 'Quiver' but we eventually settled on this". What was the conversation about?

Answer: Quora
12/40

Answer: Quora
Q7. Identify the Hotel Chain
13/40

Q7. Identify the Hotel Chain
Answer: Double Tree (Image source: Reuters)
14/40

Answer: Double Tree (Image source: Reuters)
Q8. Name this fictional company
15/40

Q8. Name this fictional company
Answer: Wayne Enterprises (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)
16/40

Answer: Wayne Enterprises (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)
Q9. Identify the company from the logo
17/40

Q9. Identify the company from the logo
Answer: Koch
18/40

Answer: Koch
Q10. Which company’s logo is this?
19/40

Q10. Which company’s logo is this?
Answer: Sukhoi (Image source: Reuters)
20/40

Answer: Sukhoi (Image source: Reuters)
Q11. Identify the board game manufacturer?
21/40

Q11. Identify the board game manufacturer?
Answer: Parker Brothers (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)
22/40

Answer: Parker Brothers (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)
Q12. Based on concepts originally patented by Dan Klitsner, it was licensed to Hasbro and further developed there by a number of designers including Bob Welch. The toy has been identified as some of the more popular children's games on the market and toy and game development researchers have pointed to the natural interactions between player and toy. What is the name of the toy?
23/40

Q12. Based on concepts originally patented by Dan Klitsner, it was licensed to Hasbro and further developed there by a number of designers including Bob Welch. The toy has been identified as some of the more popular children's games on the market and toy and game development researchers have pointed to the natural interactions between player and toy. What is the name of the toy?
Answer: Bop It (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)
24/40

Answer: Bop It (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)
Q13. What is name of the person in the picture who has bought Vesrace?
25/40

Q13. What is name of the person in the picture who has bought Vesrace?
Answer: Michael Kors (Image source: Reuters)
26/40

Answer: Michael Kors (Image source: Reuters)
Q14. It all began with an A&W root beer stand. Founder and his wife, Alice, got their young business off the ground by quenching people’s thirst during Washington DC’s hot, muggy summers. Good food and good service at a fair price became a guiding principle for Hot Shoppes restaurants. This is the origin of which international brand? (Image: Reuters)
27/40

Q14. It all began with an A&W root beer stand. Founder and his wife, Alice, got their young business off the ground by quenching people’s thirst during Washington DC’s hot, muggy summers. Good food and good service at a fair price became a guiding principle for Hot Shoppes restaurants. This is the origin of which international brand? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Marriott
28/40

Answer: Marriott
Q15. This board game with pegs was invented in 1970 by Mordecai Meirowitz, an Israeli postmaster and telecommunications expert. The game is played using: - a decoding board, - code pegs - key pegs
29/40

Q15. This board game with pegs was invented in 1970 by Mordecai Meirowitz, an Israeli postmaster and telecommunications expert. The game is played using: - a decoding board, - code pegs - key pegs

Answer: MasterMind (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)
30/40

Answer: MasterMind (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)
Q16. Which electronic giant owns this company?
31/40

Q16. Which electronic giant owns this company?
Answer: Samsung
32/40

Answer: Samsung
Q17. Which company’s logo is this?
33/40

Q17. Which company’s logo is this?
Answer: Bharat Broadband Limited
34/40

Answer: Bharat Broadband Limited
Q18. Identify this social travel platform
35/40

Q18. Identify this social travel platform
Answer: Tripoto (Image: Reuters)
36/40

Answer: Tripoto (Image: Reuters)
Q19. Identify the chocolate manufacturing company from the logo
37/40

Q19. Identify the chocolate manufacturing company from the logo
Answer: Lindt & Sprüngli (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)
38/40

Answer: Lindt & Sprüngli (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)
Q20. He served as the President of Internet Business Capital Corp. He also served in consulting positions at Stone & Webster and Synergic Resources Corporation. He served as Managing Director and Partner at Omidyar Network. During his career with McKinsey, he led a variety of strategic, operational and transaction-related projects with corporations in North America, Europe and India. Now completely in a different field, who is he?
39/40

Q20. He served as the President of Internet Business Capital Corp. He also served in consulting positions at Stone & Webster and Synergic Resources Corporation. He served as Managing Director and Partner at Omidyar Network. During his career with McKinsey, he led a variety of strategic, operational and transaction-related projects with corporations in North America, Europe and India. Now completely in a different field, who is he?

Answer: Jayant Sinha (Image: PTI)
40/40

Answer: Jayant Sinha (Image: PTI)
First Published on Oct 2, 2018 04:31 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #moneycontrol ultimate business quiz #Slideshow #world

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.