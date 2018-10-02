Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #46: Test your knowledge

Q4. Vinita Jain was born in Kolkata and reared amongst the mountains of Assam and Darjeeling, where her grandfather owned tea plantations and the nearest hospital was at least 500 km away. She went to Switzerland for independent research in biotechnology, where she teamed up with some doctors and dermatologists, studied the ancient scriptures of ayurveda, the Charak Samhita and Bhagbhat Nikanthu. She erected Bio Veda Action Research. With a factory in HP, the company owns which brand of ayurvedic brand?