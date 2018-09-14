Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #44: Test your knowledge

Ans. Dosa. A student asked him the following question: “In real life, I have a query on Dosa prices -- when inflation rates go up, Dosa prices go up, but when inflation rates are lower, the Dosa prices are not lowered. What is happening to our beloved Dosa, sir? ”He replied: “The technology for making dosas hasn’t actually changed. Till today that person puts the batter on the tawa, spreads it around and then takes it out, right? There has been no technological improvement there. “However, the wages that you are paying to that gentleman, especially in a high-wage sort of state like Kerala, are going up all the time”.