Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #44: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/40 Q1. In 2016 , over three lakh square meters of land in the idyllic village of Amdai–Uguem, was cleared by Goa’s Investment Promotion Board for building an alcohol and brewery plant of Vani Agro Farms Limited. What unique decision facilitated this investment? 2/40 Ans. The Goa government declassified, the Coconut Tree as a tree to allow for the felling of 470 odd palm trees and allow the commercialization of the plot. “The definition of a tree stated it must have branches, a particular girth and height from the ground and since the coconut tree did not have branches, it was declassified." (Image: Reuters) 3/40 Q2. The name of this brand was chosen to compliment the first store’s décor that opened in 1977 in Palo Alto, California. They wanted it to seem “private” and “fanciful,” and impart a sense of class and dignity. The first part of the name emphasizes a historic association and second adds on the sense of intimacy and privacy. With 2012 sales of $6.12 billion, which brand are we talking about? (Representative image: Reuters) 4/40 Ans. Victoria’s Secret. The name was chosen because of the Victorian décor of their first store. The store looked like a Victorian boudoir. (Image: Reuters) 5/40 Q3. In 2013, it formally entered banking industry after RBI guidelines for the issuance of new banking licenses were released. In August 2015, the Reserve Bank of India granted it in-principle approval. It plans to open 1,000 ATMs by March 2016 and bring 25,000 of its outlets under core banking system in India. Which bank? 6/40 Ans. India Post Payments Bank 7/40 Q4. This office building in Seattle houses the corporate headquarters of Amazon and is called Amazon Tower I. The building has another name, which refers to the codename of the Amazon product shown here. What is it called? 8/40 Ans. Doppler (The codename of Amazon Echo. Image: Reuters) 9/40 Q5. “The technology for making this hasn’t actually changed. There has been no technological improvement there. However, the wages that you are paying to that gentleman, especially in a high-wage sort of state like Kerala, are going up all the time. Recently, Raghuram Rajan explained why the cost of a certain item doesn’t decrease even when inflation lowers while addressing students in Federal Bank event. The economics of which item was he explaining? 10/40 Ans. Dosa. A student asked him the following question: “In real life, I have a query on Dosa prices -- when inflation rates go up, Dosa prices go up, but when inflation rates are lower, the Dosa prices are not lowered. What is happening to our beloved Dosa, sir? ”He replied: “The technology for making dosas hasn’t actually changed. Till today that person puts the batter on the tawa, spreads it around and then takes it out, right? There has been no technological improvement there. “However, the wages that you are paying to that gentleman, especially in a high-wage sort of state like Kerala, are going up all the time”. 11/40 Q6. Legend has it that this steel plow in the Smithsonian collections was forged by an American blacksmith and manufacturer, who invented the first commercially successful steel plow in 1837. Believed to be the invention that changed the landscape of America and fed millions, who was the American Blacksmith? 12/40 Ans. John Deere (Image; Reuters) 13/40 Q7. Robbers made a hole in the floor of Chelembra Bank in Kerala in 2007 and got away with gold and money worth Rs 8 crore. When the criminals were arrested, what did the mastermind reveal as the inspiration? 14/40 Ans. Dhoom. They used the same modus operandi as the film to break into the bank while used a New Year event as smokescreen. 15/40 Q8. This bridge in the city of Wuppertal, Germany was redesigned by graffiti and street artist Martin Heuwold in 2011 with the permission of a company. What was this bridge converted into? 16/40 Ans. Lego Bridge (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 17/40 Q9. Twice a year, this company hosts, in a European capital, a secret meeting of representatives from various nations. The room is purposely chosen to be drab and sparse. After two days of presentations and debate, the decision is taken. It started in 2000 as a marketing practice. What is being described here? 18/40 Ans. Selection of Pantone Color of the Year (Image: Facebook) 19/40 Q10. This company is rebranding after over 100 years of existence. It is dropping one of the words from its two word brand name and replacing it with another word. What is the word from its name that is being dropped and what word shall replace it? 20/40 Ans. Imperial Tobacco Group, one of the world’s biggest cigarette makers, plans to drop the word ‘tobacco’ from its name after more than 100 years in business. It plans to rename itself ‘Imperial Brands’. (Image: Reuters) 21/40 Q11. A certain product was introduced to India by British and was imported by England. To protect it from spoiling during the long journey, extra alcohol was added to it. These flowers were also added as stabilizing agents. What did all these additions lead to? (Representative image: Reuters) 22/40 Ans. India pale ale. Addition of larger percentage of alcohol and hops, led to the invention of India pale ale in about 1787 by Bow Brewery. (Image: Reuters) 23/40 Q12. Why was Pardeep Bahra, of Singh Street Style fashion blog, and 10 other Sikh boys appeared in which famous clothing brand’s campaign? 24/40 Ans. They all featured H&M’s ‘Close The Loop; Break The Rules’ ad campaign. (Image: Reuters) 25/40 Q13. What is defined by the Electronic Frontier Foundation as, “The act of creating deliberately confusing jargon and user-interfaces which trick your users into sharing more info about themselves than they really want to”? (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 26/40 Ans. Zuckering / Privacy Zuckering (Image: Reuters) 27/40 Q14. In the movie Deadpool there is a scene that shows the antihero's blind, elderly roommate unsuccessfully attempting to assemble a set of Ikea drawers, and the witty jokes which follow tear into the furniture's funny-sounding product names. What was the only criteria Ikea had while giving permission for the scene? 28/40 Ans. Ikea insisted that they use only the real names of the products and not make up fake names. 29/40 Q15. She was impressed by his teachings and his book ‘Progress and Poverty’. What did she invent to illustrate his teachings for which she was granted US Patent 748,626 on January 5, 1904? 30/40 Ans. Landlord's game/Monopoly : Elizabeth Magie invented the Landlord's game (Monopoly) to illustrate teachings of the economist Henry George. 31/40 Q16. O14 or O-14 is an office skyscraper located in Business Bay in Dubai. There is a 1 meter space between the facade and the windows which allows hot air to rise and cool air to come in from below. What is the nickname of this building? 32/40 Ans. Swiss Cheese building. (Image: Reuters) 33/40 Q17. This ice cream company started a special sale in 2016, where they were selling their single scoop at $1.31 and two-scoop for $3.31. The sale happens only on one date in a month. Which company and on what date does the sale happen? (Representative image: Reuters) 34/40 Ans. Baskin-Robbins and on 31st of every month. Baskin-Robbins held a “Celebrate 31” promotion, where throughout the year, on the 31st of each month, guests enjoyed all regular and kids scoops for just $1.31 and two-scoop sundaes for $3.31 35/40 Q18. Located in Kurseong, it is the ancestral property of Raja Banerjee who had recently sold off 90 per cent of his stake to Luxmi group. Incidentally, Steven Dean Smith, the founder of Tazo tea company and DeMent, his second wife, were married here in 1996. Name the estate. 36/40 Ans. Makaibari : After being sold at a record price of $1,850 (around Rs 1.12 lakh) per kg, Darjeeling's Makaibari tea estate has become one of the most expensive tea producers in India. 37/40 Q19. A special edition product, what are we looking at? 38/40 Ans. The charger of Samsung Special Ironman Edition Galaxy Edge phones. 39/40 Q20. Virani brothers entered business, when their father had to sell agricultural land due to droughts and gave Rs 20,000 to his sons. They used to work at Astron Cinema, Rajkot and entered a deal with the canteen and sold prepackaged snacks. Started as a micro business it has evolved into a Rs 4000 crore company. Which company? 40/40 Ans. Balaji Group (Image: Balaji Group Facebook page) First Published on Sep 14, 2018 07:14 pm