you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 06:43 PM IST

Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #40: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Q1. Name the advertiser
1/40

Q1. Name the advertiser
Answer: FedEx
2/40

Answer: FedEx
Q2. Which company’s advertisement is this?
3/40

Q2. Which company’s advertisement is this?
Answer: Uber Eats
4/40

Answer: Uber Eats
Q3. This magazine was launched in 1931 in the United States as Apparel Arts. It was a men's fashion magazine for the clothing trade, aimed primarily at wholesale buyers and retail sellers. Initially it had a very limited print run and was aimed solely at industry insiders to enable them to give advice to their customers. What is the name of the magazine?
5/40

Q3. This magazine was launched in 1931 in the United States as Apparel Arts. It was a men's fashion magazine for the clothing trade, aimed primarily at wholesale buyers and retail sellers. Initially it had a very limited print run and was aimed solely at industry insiders to enable them to give advice to their customers. What is the name of the magazine?
Answer: GQ (Image: Reuters)
6/40

Answer: GQ (Image: Reuters)
Q4. Which magazine came out with the Napkin Fiction Project in a playful attempt to revive short fiction? (Image: Reuters)
7/40

Q4. Which magazine came out with the Napkin Fiction Project in a playful attempt to revive short fiction? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Esquire (Image: Website)
8/40

Answer: Esquire (Image: Website)
Q5. Co-founded by John B. Young in Brooklyn, Connecticut in 1837 as a "stationery and fancy goods emporium”, which company has a color almost synonymous with its identity? (Image: Reuters)
9/40

Q5. Co-founded by John B. Young in Brooklyn, Connecticut in 1837 as a "stationery and fancy goods emporium”, which company has a color almost synonymous with its identity? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Tiffany (Image: Reuters)
10/40

Answer: Tiffany (Image: Reuters)
Q6. Of which company did Ronald Wayne sell back his shares just 12 days after incorporation at $800 for a 10% stake?
11/40

Q6. Of which company did Ronald Wayne sell back his shares just 12 days after incorporation at $800 for a 10% stake?
Answer: Apple (Image: Reuters)
12/40

Answer: Apple (Image: Reuters)
Q7. Which company was founded in 1971 by Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney, a small engineering company, Syzygy Engineering, that designed and built Computer Space, the world's first commercially available arcade video game, for Nutting Associates? (Image: Reuters)
13/40

Q7. Which company was founded in 1971 by Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney, a small engineering company, Syzygy Engineering, that designed and built Computer Space, the world's first commercially available arcade video game, for Nutting Associates? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Atari (Image: Reuters)
14/40

Answer: Atari (Image: Reuters)
Q8. Identify the lady from the world of art?
15/40

Q8. Identify the lady from the world of art?

Answer: Madamme Tussaud
16/40

Answer: Madamme Tussaud
Q9. What started with a ritual on the summer solstice in 1986 by Larry Harvey, Jerry James, and a few friends on Baker Beach in San Francisco but now happens in Black Rock Desert, Nevada annually?
17/40

Q9. What started with a ritual on the summer solstice in 1986 by Larry Harvey, Jerry James, and a few friends on Baker Beach in San Francisco but now happens in Black Rock Desert, Nevada annually?
Answer: Burning Man (Image: Reuters)
18/40

Answer: Burning Man (Image: Reuters)
Q10. Which company’s logo is this?
19/40

Q10. Which company’s logo is this?
Answer: GAIL (Answer: GAIL twitter logo)
20/40

Answer: GAIL (Answer: GAIL twitter logo)
Q11. Identify the person with PM Narendra Modi and the company he founded?
21/40

Q11. Identify the person with PM Narendra Modi and the company he founded?

Answer: Lei Jun & Xiaomi (Image: Reuters)
22/40

Answer: Lei Jun & Xiaomi (Image: Reuters)
Q12. Which company's founder wrote: "Every Street Is Paved With Gold: The Road to Real Success"?
23/40

Q12. Which company's founder wrote: "Every Street Is Paved With Gold: The Road to Real Success"?
Answer: Daewoo (Image: Reuters)
24/40

Answer: Daewoo (Image: Reuters)
Q13. Which is a city founded on the Pearl River Delta under guidance of Deng Xiaoping? (Pictured center, Image from Reuters)
25/40

Q13. Which is a city founded on the Pearl River Delta under guidance of Deng Xiaoping? (Pictured center, Image from Reuters)
Answer: Shenzhen (Image: Reuters)
26/40

Answer: Shenzhen (Image: Reuters)
Q14. A skunkworks (also known as Skunk Works) is a small group of people who work on a project in an unconventional way. The group's purpose is to develop something quickly with minimal management constraints. It came from a division of a company that developed stealth bombers amongst other innovations. Name the company.
27/40

Q14. A skunkworks (also known as Skunk Works) is a small group of people who work on a project in an unconventional way. The group's purpose is to develop something quickly with minimal management constraints. It came from a division of a company that developed stealth bombers amongst other innovations. Name the company.

Answer: Lockheed Martin (Image: Reuters)
28/40

Answer: Lockheed Martin (Image: Reuters)
Q15. Which newspaper magnate gave money in his will to Columbia University to launch a journalism school and establish a prize?
29/40

Q15. Which newspaper magnate gave money in his will to Columbia University to launch a journalism school and establish a prize?

Answer: Joseph Pulitzer
30/40

Answer: Joseph Pulitzer
Q16. Identify the brand which lends its name to this movie?
31/40

Q16. Identify the brand which lends its name to this movie?
Answer: Brylcream
32/40

Answer: Brylcream
Q17. Identify the person behind the origin of the term credit card?
33/40

Q17. Identify the person behind the origin of the term credit card?
Answer: Edward Bellamy (Image: Reuters)
34/40

Answer: Edward Bellamy (Image: Reuters)
Q18. Which company traces its origins to December 19, 1919, when American Cornelius Vander Starr established a company in Shanghai, China? (Image: Reuters)
35/40

Q18. Which company traces its origins to December 19, 1919, when American Cornelius Vander Starr established a company in Shanghai, China? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: AIG (Image: Reuters)
36/40

Answer: AIG (Image: Reuters)
Q19. Which logo of a luxury brand has logo of a royal carriage and a horse, a tribute to its start as a harness shop in Paris?
37/40

Q19. Which logo of a luxury brand has logo of a royal carriage and a horse, a tribute to its start as a harness shop in Paris?
Answer: Hermes (Image: Reuters)
38/40

Answer: Hermes (Image: Reuters)
Q20. Who resigned as chief executive of WPP following an internal investigation into unspecified personal misconduct?
39/40

Q20. Who resigned as chief executive of WPP following an internal investigation into unspecified personal misconduct?

Answer: Martin Sorell (Image: Reuters)
40/40

Answer: Martin Sorell (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 06:43 pm

#Business #Current Affairs #moneycontrol ultimate business quiz #Slideshow #world

