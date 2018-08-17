Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #40: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/40 Q1. Name the advertiser 2/40 Answer: FedEx 3/40 Q2. Which company’s advertisement is this? 4/40 Answer: Uber Eats 5/40 Q3. This magazine was launched in 1931 in the United States as Apparel Arts. It was a men's fashion magazine for the clothing trade, aimed primarily at wholesale buyers and retail sellers. Initially it had a very limited print run and was aimed solely at industry insiders to enable them to give advice to their customers. What is the name of the magazine? 6/40 Answer: GQ (Image: Reuters) 7/40 Q4. Which magazine came out with the Napkin Fiction Project in a playful attempt to revive short fiction? (Image: Reuters) 8/40 Answer: Esquire (Image: Website) 9/40 Q5. Co-founded by John B. Young in Brooklyn, Connecticut in 1837 as a "stationery and fancy goods emporium”, which company has a color almost synonymous with its identity? (Image: Reuters) 10/40 Answer: Tiffany (Image: Reuters) 11/40 Q6. Of which company did Ronald Wayne sell back his shares just 12 days after incorporation at $800 for a 10% stake? 12/40 Answer: Apple (Image: Reuters) 13/40 Q7. Which company was founded in 1971 by Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney, a small engineering company, Syzygy Engineering, that designed and built Computer Space, the world's first commercially available arcade video game, for Nutting Associates? (Image: Reuters) 14/40 Answer: Atari (Image: Reuters) 15/40 Q8. Identify the lady from the world of art? 16/40 Answer: Madamme Tussaud 17/40 Q9. What started with a ritual on the summer solstice in 1986 by Larry Harvey, Jerry James, and a few friends on Baker Beach in San Francisco but now happens in Black Rock Desert, Nevada annually? 18/40 Answer: Burning Man (Image: Reuters) 19/40 Q10. Which company’s logo is this? 20/40 Answer: GAIL (Answer: GAIL twitter logo) 21/40 Q11. Identify the person with PM Narendra Modi and the company he founded? 22/40 Answer: Lei Jun & Xiaomi (Image: Reuters) 23/40 Q12. Which company's founder wrote: "Every Street Is Paved With Gold: The Road to Real Success"? 24/40 Answer: Daewoo (Image: Reuters) 25/40 Q13. Which is a city founded on the Pearl River Delta under guidance of Deng Xiaoping? (Pictured center, Image from Reuters) 26/40 Answer: Shenzhen (Image: Reuters) 27/40 Q14. A skunkworks (also known as Skunk Works) is a small group of people who work on a project in an unconventional way. The group's purpose is to develop something quickly with minimal management constraints. It came from a division of a company that developed stealth bombers amongst other innovations. Name the company. 28/40 Answer: Lockheed Martin (Image: Reuters) 29/40 Q15. Which newspaper magnate gave money in his will to Columbia University to launch a journalism school and establish a prize? 30/40 Answer: Joseph Pulitzer 31/40 Q16. Identify the brand which lends its name to this movie? 32/40 Answer: Brylcream 33/40 Q17. Identify the person behind the origin of the term credit card? 34/40 Answer: Edward Bellamy (Image: Reuters) 35/40 Q18. Which company traces its origins to December 19, 1919, when American Cornelius Vander Starr established a company in Shanghai, China? (Image: Reuters) 36/40 Answer: AIG (Image: Reuters) 37/40 Q19. Which logo of a luxury brand has logo of a royal carriage and a horse, a tribute to its start as a harness shop in Paris? 38/40 Answer: Hermes (Image: Reuters) 39/40 Q20. Who resigned as chief executive of WPP following an internal investigation into unspecified personal misconduct? 40/40 Answer: Martin Sorell (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 17, 2018 06:43 pm