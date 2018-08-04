Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #38: Test your knowledge

Q15. Imagine a tiffin carrier, but not just any tiffin carrier. Its massive and made from 21 gauge brass (an aluminium option was also available), with four compartments that stack and fit within a larger structure that has the usual handle on top, but also a small coal stove at its base. You place raw ingredients in each compartment - a helpful diagram shows that rice should go on top, dal at the bottom, vegetables in-between - light the stove and leave them to cook. You can carry the cooker on your travels, and when you're ready to eat you'll have four hot dishes ready. Kalidas Vanmalidas Bhavsar the owner of Lalji Vanmalidas & Bros, the company that made them even patented the device (Patent No.62397). What are we talking about?