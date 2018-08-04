Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #38: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/40 Q1. What was summarized by the press as “they survived the Nixon administration, but they didn’t survive the Internet”? 2/40 Answer: Jeff Bezos’s acquisition of The Washington Post. In his letter to the employees of the newspaper, he said “I won’t be leading The Washington Post day-to-day. I am happily living in “the other Washington” where I have a day job that I love.” 3/40 Q2. A store of this chain is holding a food drive for its employees with low compensations. Signs attached to bins located in employee backrooms ask workers to “donate food items here so associates in need can enjoy Thanksgiving dinner.” Which retail chain is this happening in? 4/40 Answer: Walmart. The food donation drive is happening in its Canton, Ohio, store. 5/40 Q3. Identify this advertisement. 6/40 Answer: Birla Sun Life Insurance 7/40 Q4. Who has filed an application at the Intellectual Property Office to trademark this logo and what does it depict? 8/40 Answer: Gareth Bale has filed an application at the Intellectual Property Office to trademark a logo depicting his heart-shaped celebration with his No 11 in the centre. 9/40 Q5. What did Anandabazar Patrika do on the day after Tagore's demise in 1941 and the day after Satyajit Ray's demise in 1992 as a mark of tribute? 10/40 Answer: They published editions without any advertisements (Image: Reuters) 11/40 Q6. Which Indian brand of apparel traces its name to 1877, when someone bought William Wright's tobacco factory in the Broad Marsh, Nottingham, and founded his tobacco business? The UK brand later went into the hand of Imperial Tobacco Group. 12/40 Answer: John Players - this brand name traces its origins to Imperial Tobacco Group’s John Player’s brand. 13/40 Q7. When Pepsi became the first company to break the Soviet trade barrier by entering the Soviet Union market, what were they obliged to sell in USA in return as a part of a counter-trade agreement? (Image: Reuters) 14/40 Answer: Stolichnaya Vodka 15/40 Q8. Who is the designer of this famous 'bottle with doves'? It has a couple of doves fluttering above the stopper as a symbol of love and tenderness and was created in 1951? 16/40 Answer: Nina Rocci 17/40 Q9. It was first launched in 1940 as India’s first narrative journalism magazine. It was discontinued in 1988 to make way for a current affairs magazine. It was re-launched recently. Name the magazine 18/40 Answer: The Caravan 19/40 Q10. The Bolsa Familia is the largest of its kind in the world today and is winning converts worldwide. Which country came up with this and where do we see a ‘copy-paste’ application of it in India? 20/40 Answer: The Food Security Bill. The Bolsa Familia program was the key factor contributing to the reduction of poverty in Brazil, which fell 27.7% during the first term in the Lula administration. 21/40 Q11. According to Pear Analytics, what does this pie chart indicate? 22/40 Answer: Tweets 23/40 Q12. Limited edition set of which company dedicated to whom? The company is a Swiss manufacturer of prestige watches and a brand of the Richemont group. The owners of this brand include Napoleon Bonaparte, Pope Pius XI, the Duke of Windsor and Harry Truman. 24/40 Answer: Vacheron Constatin’s and Edgar Degas 25/40 Q13. Created by Bill Graham and born in 1957, Louie was the apple of his mother Marg's eye. He was mean, the perfect villain. He was afraid of no one except something whose name translated to 'the dead one'. Louie made his first appearance as a child star in 1957. In his every appearance he was killed only to reappear again. Who is Louie afraid of? 26/40 Answer: Mortein 27/40 Q14. Whose style is IKEA paying a nod to through this advertisement? 28/40 Answer: Bansky 29/40 Q15. Imagine a tiffin carrier, but not just any tiffin carrier. Its massive and made from 21 gauge brass (an aluminium option was also available), with four compartments that stack and fit within a larger structure that has the usual handle on top, but also a small coal stove at its base. You place raw ingredients in each compartment - a helpful diagram shows that rice should go on top, dal at the bottom, vegetables in-between - light the stove and leave them to cook. You can carry the cooker on your travels, and when you're ready to eat you'll have four hot dishes ready. Kalidas Vanmalidas Bhavsar the owner of Lalji Vanmalidas & Bros, the company that made them even patented the device (Patent No.62397). What are we talking about? 30/40 Answer: Santosh Cookers 31/40 Q16. In a November 12, 1911 edition of The Constitution newspaper, published in Atlanta, the Southern Compressed Coal Company placed an ad for “Coalettes,” a refined fuel product for fires. What did this ad inspire? 32/40 Answer: The Chevrolet ‘bowtie’ logo 33/40 Q17. Seen here is the Black Diamond Express reaching its destination from Howrah. Name the place. 34/40 Answer: Dhanbad 35/40 Q18. ‘The Smartest Guys in the Room’, is a 2005 documentary film based on the best-selling 2003 book of the same name by Fortune reporters Bethany McLean and Peter Elkind. What is it about? 36/40 Answer: ENRON Scandal 37/40 Q19. Who created this ad to go with their tagline telling people that they would either love the product or hate it? 38/40 Answer: Marmite. A German chemist named Liebig discovered that the waste of yeast used in brewing beer could be self-digested and made into a concentrate, resulting in a protein-rich paste. The yeast extract used in Marmite mostly comes from Bass's brewery in Burton-on-Trent and other breweries. The breweries pay Marmite to remove the yeast from their factories. Salt to the waste-product produced by the yeast in the brewing process, thus rupturing the yeast cells by osmotic pressure—and then concentrating the resulting sludge. The image on the front of the jar shows a "marmite", a French term for a large, covered earthenware or metal cooking pot. 39/40 Q20. Which dark character owns this picture studio with a partner in crime called Jose L. Rodriguez? 40/40 Answer: M Night Shyamalan First Published on Aug 4, 2018 07:20 pm