App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2018 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #38: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right.

Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom
Anubhav Chatterjee
Q1. What was summarized by the press as “they survived the Nixon administration, but they didn’t survive the Internet”?
1/40

Q1. What was summarized by the press as “they survived the Nixon administration, but they didn’t survive the Internet”?
Answer: Jeff Bezos’s acquisition of The Washington Post. In his letter to the employees of the newspaper, he said “I won’t be leading The Washington Post day-to-day. I am happily living in “the other Washington” where I have a day job that I love.”
2/40

Answer: Jeff Bezos’s acquisition of The Washington Post. In his letter to the employees of the newspaper, he said “I won’t be leading The Washington Post day-to-day. I am happily living in “the other Washington” where I have a day job that I love.”

Q2. A store of this chain is holding a food drive for its employees with low compensations. Signs attached to bins located in employee backrooms ask workers to “donate food items here so associates in need can enjoy Thanksgiving dinner.” Which retail chain is this happening in?
3/40

Q2. A store of this chain is holding a food drive for its employees with low compensations. Signs attached to bins located in employee backrooms ask workers to “donate food items here so associates in need can enjoy Thanksgiving dinner.” Which retail chain is this happening in?

Answer: Walmart. The food donation drive is happening in its Canton, Ohio, store.
4/40

Answer: Walmart. The food donation drive is happening in its Canton, Ohio, store.
Q3. Identify this advertisement.
5/40

Q3. Identify this advertisement.
Answer: Birla Sun Life Insurance
6/40

Answer: Birla Sun Life Insurance
Q4. Who has filed an application at the Intellectual Property Office to trademark this logo and what does it depict?
7/40

Q4. Who has filed an application at the Intellectual Property Office to trademark this logo and what does it depict?

Answer: Gareth Bale has filed an application at the Intellectual Property Office to trademark a logo depicting his heart-shaped celebration with his No 11 in the centre.
8/40

Answer: Gareth Bale has filed an application at the Intellectual Property Office to trademark a logo depicting his heart-shaped celebration with his No 11 in the centre.

Q5. What did Anandabazar Patrika do on the day after Tagore's demise in 1941 and the day after Satyajit Ray's demise in 1992 as a mark of tribute?
9/40

Q5. What did Anandabazar Patrika do on the day after Tagore's demise in 1941 and the day after Satyajit Ray's demise in 1992 as a mark of tribute?

Answer: They published editions without any advertisements (Image: Reuters)
10/40

Answer: They published editions without any advertisements (Image: Reuters)
Q6. Which Indian brand of apparel traces its name to 1877, when someone bought William Wright's tobacco factory in the Broad Marsh, Nottingham, and founded his tobacco business? The UK brand later went into the hand of Imperial Tobacco Group.
11/40

Q6. Which Indian brand of apparel traces its name to 1877, when someone bought William Wright's tobacco factory in the Broad Marsh, Nottingham, and founded his tobacco business? The UK brand later went into the hand of Imperial Tobacco Group.
Answer: John Players - this brand name traces its origins to Imperial Tobacco Group’s John Player’s brand.
12/40

Answer: John Players - this brand name traces its origins to Imperial Tobacco Group’s John Player’s brand.

Q7. When Pepsi became the first company to break the Soviet trade barrier by entering the Soviet Union market, what were they obliged to sell in USA in return as a part of a counter-trade agreement? (Image: Reuters)
13/40

Q7. When Pepsi became the first company to break the Soviet trade barrier by entering the Soviet Union market, what were they obliged to sell in USA in return as a part of a counter-trade agreement? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Stolichnaya Vodka
14/40

Answer: Stolichnaya Vodka
Q8. Who is the designer of this famous 'bottle with doves'? It has a couple of doves fluttering above the stopper as a symbol of love and tenderness and was created in 1951?
15/40

Q8. Who is the designer of this famous 'bottle with doves'? It has a couple of doves fluttering above the stopper as a symbol of love and tenderness and was created in 1951?
Answer: Nina Rocci
16/40

Answer: Nina Rocci
Q9. It was first launched in 1940 as India’s first narrative journalism magazine. It was discontinued in 1988 to make way for a current affairs magazine. It was re-launched recently. Name the magazine
17/40

Q9. It was first launched in 1940 as India’s first narrative journalism magazine. It was discontinued in 1988 to make way for a current affairs magazine. It was re-launched recently. Name the magazine
Answer: The Caravan
18/40

Answer: The Caravan
Q10. The Bolsa Familia is the largest of its kind in the world today and is winning converts worldwide. Which country came up with this and where do we see a ‘copy-paste’ application of it in India?
19/40

Q10. The Bolsa Familia is the largest of its kind in the world today and is winning converts worldwide. Which country came up with this and where do we see a ‘copy-paste’ application of it in India?
Answer: The Food Security Bill. The Bolsa Familia program was the key factor contributing to the reduction of poverty in Brazil, which fell 27.7% during the first term in the Lula administration.
20/40

Answer: The Food Security Bill. The Bolsa Familia program was the key factor contributing to the reduction of poverty in Brazil, which fell 27.7% during the first term in the Lula administration.
Q11. According to Pear Analytics, what does this pie chart indicate?
21/40

Q11. According to Pear Analytics, what does this pie chart indicate?
Answer: Tweets
22/40

Answer: Tweets
Q12. Limited edition set of which company dedicated to whom? The company is a Swiss manufacturer of prestige watches and a brand of the Richemont group. The owners of this brand include Napoleon Bonaparte, Pope Pius XI, the Duke of Windsor and Harry Truman.
23/40

Q12. Limited edition set of which company dedicated to whom? The company is a Swiss manufacturer of prestige watches and a brand of the Richemont group. The owners of this brand include Napoleon Bonaparte, Pope Pius XI, the Duke of Windsor and Harry Truman.
Answer: Vacheron Constatin’s and Edgar Degas
24/40

Answer: Vacheron Constatin’s and Edgar Degas
Q13. Created by Bill Graham and born in 1957, Louie was the apple of his mother Marg's eye. He was mean, the perfect villain. He was afraid of no one except something whose name translated to 'the dead one'. Louie made his first appearance as a child star in 1957. In his every appearance he was killed only to reappear again. Who is Louie afraid of?
25/40

Q13. Created by Bill Graham and born in 1957, Louie was the apple of his mother Marg's eye. He was mean, the perfect villain. He was afraid of no one except something whose name translated to 'the dead one'. Louie made his first appearance as a child star in 1957. In his every appearance he was killed only to reappear again. Who is Louie afraid of?
Answer: Mortein
26/40

Answer: Mortein
Q14. Whose style is IKEA paying a nod to through this advertisement?
27/40

Q14. Whose style is IKEA paying a nod to through this advertisement?

Answer: Bansky
28/40

Answer: Bansky
Q15. Imagine a tiffin carrier, but not just any tiffin carrier. Its massive and made from 21 gauge brass (an aluminium option was also available), with four compartments that stack and fit within a larger structure that has the usual handle on top, but also a small coal stove at its base. You place raw ingredients in each compartment - a helpful diagram shows that rice should go on top, dal at the bottom, vegetables in-between - light the stove and leave them to cook. You can carry the cooker on your travels, and when you're ready to eat you'll have four hot dishes ready. Kalidas Vanmalidas Bhavsar the owner of Lalji Vanmalidas & Bros, the company that made them even patented the device (Patent No.62397). What are we talking about?
29/40

Q15. Imagine a tiffin carrier, but not just any tiffin carrier. Its massive and made from 21 gauge brass (an aluminium option was also available), with four compartments that stack and fit within a larger structure that has the usual handle on top, but also a small coal stove at its base. You place raw ingredients in each compartment - a helpful diagram shows that rice should go on top, dal at the bottom, vegetables in-between - light the stove and leave them to cook. You can carry the cooker on your travels, and when you're ready to eat you'll have four hot dishes ready. Kalidas Vanmalidas Bhavsar the owner of Lalji Vanmalidas & Bros, the company that made them even patented the device (Patent No.62397). What are we talking about?
Answer: Santosh Cookers
30/40

Answer: Santosh Cookers
Q16. In a November 12, 1911 edition of The Constitution newspaper, published in Atlanta, the Southern Compressed Coal Company placed an ad for “Coalettes,” a refined fuel product for fires. What did this ad inspire?
31/40

Q16. In a November 12, 1911 edition of The Constitution newspaper, published in Atlanta, the Southern Compressed Coal Company placed an ad for “Coalettes,” a refined fuel product for fires. What did this ad inspire?

Answer: The Chevrolet ‘bowtie’ logo
32/40

Answer: The Chevrolet ‘bowtie’ logo

Q17. Seen here is the Black Diamond Express reaching its destination from Howrah. Name the place.
33/40

Q17. Seen here is the Black Diamond Express reaching its destination from Howrah. Name the place.
Answer: Dhanbad
34/40

Answer: Dhanbad
Q18. ‘The Smartest Guys in the Room’, is a 2005 documentary film based on the best-selling 2003 book of the same name by Fortune reporters Bethany McLean and Peter Elkind. What is it about?
35/40

Q18. ‘The Smartest Guys in the Room’, is a 2005 documentary film based on the best-selling 2003 book of the same name by Fortune reporters Bethany McLean and Peter Elkind. What is it about?
Answer: ENRON Scandal
36/40

Answer: ENRON Scandal
Q19. Who created this ad to go with their tagline telling people that they would either love the product or hate it?
37/40

Q19. Who created this ad to go with their tagline telling people that they would either love the product or hate it?
Answer: Marmite. A German chemist named Liebig discovered that the waste of yeast used in brewing beer could be self-digested and made into a concentrate, resulting in a protein-rich paste. The yeast extract used in Marmite mostly comes from Bass's brewery in Burton-on-Trent and other breweries. The breweries pay Marmite to remove the yeast from their factories. Salt to the waste-product produced by the yeast in the brewing process, thus rupturing the yeast cells by osmotic pressure—and then concentrating the resulting sludge. The image on the front of the jar shows a "marmite", a French term for a large, covered earthenware or metal cooking pot.
38/40

Answer: Marmite. A German chemist named Liebig discovered that the waste of yeast used in brewing beer could be self-digested and made into a concentrate, resulting in a protein-rich paste. The yeast extract used in Marmite mostly comes from Bass's brewery in Burton-on-Trent and other breweries. The breweries pay Marmite to remove the yeast from their factories. Salt to the waste-product produced by the yeast in the brewing process, thus rupturing the yeast cells by osmotic pressure—and then concentrating the resulting sludge. The image on the front of the jar shows a "marmite", a French term for a large, covered earthenware or metal cooking pot.
Q20. Which dark character owns this picture studio with a partner in crime called Jose L. Rodriguez?
39/40

Q20. Which dark character owns this picture studio with a partner in crime called Jose L. Rodriguez?

Answer: M Night Shyamalan
40/40

Answer: M Night Shyamalan

First Published on Aug 4, 2018 07:20 pm

tags #Business #Business Quiz #Current Affairs #India #moneycontrol ultimate business quiz #quiz #Slideshow #world

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.