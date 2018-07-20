App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #36: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right.

Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom
Anubhav Chatterjee
Q1. “He can stick his where it hurts” explain the consequences of the origins of this line with some keywords and name(s)
1/40

Q1. “He can stick his where it hurts” explain the consequences of the origins of this line with some keywords and name(s)
Answer: English diver’s reaction to Elon Musk’s offer of help in the Thai cave expedition (Image: Reuters)
2/40

Answer: English diver’s reaction to Elon Musk’s offer of help in the Thai cave expedition (Image: Reuters)
Q2. Originated from workers in Key West and Ybor City, how does the name of this consumable resound the ethnicity of the workers?
3/40

Q2. Originated from workers in Key West and Ybor City, how does the name of this consumable resound the ethnicity of the workers?

Answer: They are called Cubanos
4/40

Answer: They are called Cubanos
Q3. Which brand would you associate with Drums Foods? (Image: Reuters)
5/40

Q3. Which brand would you associate with Drums Foods? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Epigamia (Image: Epigamia website)
6/40

Answer: Epigamia (Image: Epigamia website)
Q4. Which India entity was set up on the basis of the recommendations of the Hilton-Young Commission?
7/40

Q4. Which India entity was set up on the basis of the recommendations of the Hilton-Young Commission?

Answer: RBI
8/40

Answer: RBI
Q5. Co-founded by John B Young in Brooklyn, Connecticut in 1837 as a "stationery and fancy goods emporium”, which company has a colour almost synonymous with its identity?
9/40

Q5. Co-founded by John B Young in Brooklyn, Connecticut in 1837 as a "stationery and fancy goods emporium”, which company has a colour almost synonymous with its identity?
Answer: Tiffany (Image: Reuters)
10/40

Answer: Tiffany (Image: Reuters)
Q6. Which company was founded by Robert Noyce and Gordon Moore? (Image: Reuters)
11/40

Q6. Which company was founded by Robert Noyce and Gordon Moore? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Intel
12/40

Answer: Intel
Q7. Which company was incopoarted by Graeme Ferguson, Roman Kroitor and Robert Kerr? (Image: Reuters)
13/40

Q7. Which company was incopoarted by Graeme Ferguson, Roman Kroitor and Robert Kerr? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: IMAX (Image: Reuters)
14/40

Answer: IMAX (Image: Reuters)
Q8. "I guess I should warn you, if I turn out to be particularly clear, you've probably misunderstood what I've said." Who said this?
15/40

Q8. "I guess I should warn you, if I turn out to be particularly clear, you've probably misunderstood what I've said." Who said this?
Answer: Alan Greenspan (Image: Reuters)
16/40

Answer: Alan Greenspan (Image: Reuters)
Q9. Henry Robinson Luce was an American magazine magnate who was called "the most influential private citizen in the America of his day". Which is not a magazine started by him? Options: A) Time B)Life C)Sports Illustrated D)Daily Beast (On right, Image: Wikimedia Commons)
17/40

Q9. Henry Robinson Luce was an American magazine magnate who was called "the most influential private citizen in the America of his day". Which is not a magazine started by him? Options: A) Time B)Life C)Sports Illustrated D)Daily Beast (On right, Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Answer: Daily Beast (Image: Reuters)
18/40

Answer: Daily Beast (Image: Reuters)
Q10. John Lasseter began his career as an animator with The Walt Disney Company. After being fired from Disney for promoting computer animation, he joined Lucasfilm, where he worked on the then-groundbreaking use of CGI animation. Which iconic studio came out of the sale of his division to Steve Jobs? (Image: Reuters)
19/40

Q10. John Lasseter began his career as an animator with The Walt Disney Company. After being fired from Disney for promoting computer animation, he joined Lucasfilm, where he worked on the then-groundbreaking use of CGI animation. Which iconic studio came out of the sale of his division to Steve Jobs? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Pixar
20/40

Answer: Pixar
Q11. What was first published as a broadsheet on 15 September 1964, with a logo featuring a glowing orange disc, by owners IPC to replace the Daily Herald? (Image: Reuters)
21/40

Q11. What was first published as a broadsheet on 15 September 1964, with a logo featuring a glowing orange disc, by owners IPC to replace the Daily Herald? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: The Sun (Image: Reuters)
22/40

Answer: The Sun (Image: Reuters)
Q12. What connects these companies - Coca Cola, Adidas, Wanda Group, Gazprom, Hyundai, Qatar Airways & Visa?
23/40

Q12. What connects these companies - Coca Cola, Adidas, Wanda Group, Gazprom, Hyundai, Qatar Airways & Visa?
Answer: FIFA World Cup 2018 (Image: Reuters)
24/40

Answer: FIFA World Cup 2018 (Image: Reuters)
Q13. Which company traces its origins to 19 December 1919, when American Cornelius Vander Starr established a company in Shanghai? (Image: Reuters)
25/40

Q13. Which company traces its origins to 19 December 1919, when American Cornelius Vander Starr established a company in Shanghai? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: AIG (Image: Reuters)
26/40

Answer: AIG (Image: Reuters)
Q14. Elizabeth Holmes was the founder of which company whose claims around efficacy of their blood tests was later debunked? (Image: Reuters)
27/40

Q14. Elizabeth Holmes was the founder of which company whose claims around efficacy of their blood tests was later debunked? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Theranos (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
28/40

Answer: Theranos (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Q15. Which company's founder wrote: "Every Street Is Paved With Gold: The Road to Real Success"?
29/40

Q15. Which company's founder wrote: "Every Street Is Paved With Gold: The Road to Real Success"?
Answer: Daewoo (Image: Reuters)
30/40

Answer: Daewoo (Image: Reuters)
Q16. Which company's origins date back to when in 1765, button maker John Taylor co-founded a private banking business in Dale End, Birmingham?
31/40

Q16. Which company's origins date back to when in 1765, button maker John Taylor co-founded a private banking business in Dale End, Birmingham?
Answer: Lloyds (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
32/40

Answer: Lloyds (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Q17. A skunkworks (also known as Skunk Works) is a small group of people who work on a project in an unconventional way. The group's purpose is to develop something quickly with minimal management constraints. It came from a division of a company that developed stealth bombers amongst other innovations. Name the company. (Image: Reuters)
33/40

Q17. A skunkworks (also known as Skunk Works) is a small group of people who work on a project in an unconventional way. The group's purpose is to develop something quickly with minimal management constraints. It came from a division of a company that developed stealth bombers amongst other innovations. Name the company. (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Lockheed Martin (Image: Reuters)
34/40

Answer: Lockheed Martin (Image: Reuters)
Q18. Which watch company will you associate with Hans Wilsdorf? (Image: Reuters)
35/40

Q18. Which watch company will you associate with Hans Wilsdorf? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Rolex (Image: Reuters)
36/40

Answer: Rolex (Image: Reuters)
Q19. Robin Li is a founder of a famous Chinese company. Name the company (Image: Reuters)
37/40

Q19. Robin Li is a founder of a famous Chinese company. Name the company (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Baidu (Image: Reuters)
38/40

Answer: Baidu (Image: Reuters)
Q20. Name this airline which started operations in 1993-94 and has a distinctive logo or emblem - the head of an oryx, an antelope with very long straight horns. (Image: Reuters)
39/40

Q20. Name this airline which started operations in 1993-94 and has a distinctive logo or emblem - the head of an oryx, an antelope with very long straight horns. (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Qatar Airways (Image: Reuters)
40/40

Answer: Qatar Airways (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 05:07 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #moneycontrol ultimate business quiz #Slideshow #world

