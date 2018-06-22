Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #31: Test your knowledge

Q15. In early 1960s, Mr. Mahadeo Shahra created awareness on the potential of soya crop amongst the farmers in Madhya Pradesh. He was instrumental in bringing up a small green revolution in the state, by introducing and encouraging Soyabean cultivation on a commercial scale. Shahra family was in the business of commodities trading and subsequently entered the business of ginning and oil milling. The family's efforts, along with that of the others, resulted in soya revolution in Madhya Pradesh. Which company was founded by him?