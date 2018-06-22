App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #31: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right.

Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom
Anubhav Chatterjee
Q1. The gaur also called the Indian bison, is native to the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia. The animal find its way in a logo representing power, red in the logo signifying perseverance, and the backdrop of the sun in the logo symbolising energy. Which brand is this? (Image:Reuters)
Answer: Red Bull
Answer: Red Bull

Q2. In order to promote the film, a series of live concerts took place in Pune, Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata. The stars of the movie appeared on the cover of the September 2008 issue of the Rolling Stone (India edition). Name the movie? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Rock On! (Image: WIkimedia Commons)
Answer: Rock On! (Image: WIkimedia Commons)
Q3. In 2004 the Hollywood Reporter placed them on number 27 in a survey titled ‘Biggest Film Distribution Houses in the world’. It is India's biggest production company as of 2006. Identify the company.
Answer: Yash Raj Films (Image: official facebook page)
Answer: Yash Raj Films (Image: official facebook page)
Q4. It is an industrial suburb of Nagpur and is developed as 5 Star Industrial district by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). it's total area acquired is 23.12 square kilometres out of which 14.94 km² is developed. It is the largest industrial area in the whole of Asia. What is the name the industrial area? (Image: Reuters )
Answer: Butibori (Image: Getty images)
Answer: Butibori (Image: Getty images)
Q5. Identify the advertiser?
Answer: Uber
Answer: Uber
Q6. Tropicana : Pepsi :: Real Juice: ?
Answer: Dabur
Answer: Dabur
Q7. What term usually used in workplaces refers to a large piece of wood at the end of a fire in a fireplace? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Backlog (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Backlog (Image: Reuters)
Q8. It is the process of capturing data by contrasting reflectivity at predetermined positions on a page. By shining a beam of light onto the paper the scanner is able to detect a marked area because it reflects less light than the blank areas of the paper. What is the process? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: 'Optical mark recognition' (OMR)
Answer: 'Optical mark recognition' (OMR)
Q9. This company was started by Shri Gangabisanji Agrawal in 1937 and their products were Ranked on 98th in overall ranking in the "India' Most Trusted Brands 2003" Survey done by A.C. Nielsen ORG MARG commissioned by " The Economics Times".
Answer: Haldiram’s (Image: Official Facebook page)
Answer: Haldiram’s (Image: Official Facebook page)
Q10. The person in the picture was known as the father of statistical quality control. Deming had said about him that “As a statistician, he was, like so many of the rest of us, self-taught, on a good background of physics and mathematics”. Identify the person.
Answer: Walter Shewhart
Answer: Walter Shewhart
Q11. Identify the brand which came out with this ad campaign-Germ Free Chinese New Year?
Answer: Lifebuoy
Answer: Lifebuoy
Q12. What connects the following: Father of Shahrukh Khan in Devdas - Himalayan Club Explorer - Executive Director of Godrej & Boyce - Creator of Bambusa Bicycle
Answer: Vijay Crishna
Answer: Vijay Crishna
Q13. The founder a qualified chemist in Berlin, opens a tiny drugstore with a popular perfume section. He invented "Onakali", the world’s first non-alkaline shampoo. Identify the brand which get its name from his surname?
Answer: Hans Schwarzkopf
Answer: Hans Schwarzkopf
Q14. What does the word pogonophile from the world of male grooming industry stands for? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Man with beards.
Answer: Man with beards.
Q15. In early 1960s, Mr. Mahadeo Shahra created awareness on the potential of soya crop amongst the farmers in Madhya Pradesh. He was instrumental in bringing up a small green revolution in the state, by introducing and encouraging Soyabean cultivation on a commercial scale. Shahra family was in the business of commodities trading and subsequently entered the business of ginning and oil milling. The family's efforts, along with that of the others, resulted in soya revolution in Madhya Pradesh. Which company was founded by him?
Answer: Ruchi Soya
Answer: Ruchi Soya
Q16. Who hosted the show?
Answer: Anthony Bourdain (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Anthony Bourdain (Image: Reuters)
Q17. It is an educational sports complex in Brazil. The institute helps promote the beautiful game. The project was designed by him and his family, for understanding that through knowledge and opportunities it is possible to transform the lives of countless families. Who owns it?
Answer: Neymar Jr (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Neymar Jr (Image: Reuters)
Q18. Identify the company from the logo
Answer: Gazprom
Answer: Gazprom
Q19. With a workforce of 800 people, the ArtLab is the brand’s new home for product development and lab testing. The futuristic center of industrial craftsmanship and experimental laboratory in Florence features artisans in lab coats imprinted with the words ‘Maison de l’Amour’ as they craft products using both innovative and decades-old techniques. Who owns this lab?
Answer: Gucci
Answer: Gucci
Q20. Identify the sponsor?
Answer: Harley Davidson (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Harley Davidson (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 06:01 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #moneycontrol ultimate business quiz #Slideshow #world

