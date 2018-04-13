Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #22: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/40 The statue belongs to a person whose name lends to a famous brand of distilled water? Identify the brand? 2/40 Answer: Bisleri 3/40 When British soldiers landed on the beaches of Normandy during World War II, they were carrying more than just ammunition for firepower. They carried with them a powdered nutritional supplement called X which had been introduced by Glaxo. Glaxo brought X to India in 1964 and marketed it through doctors as a convalescence drink. The brand name is derived from the product statement Complete Planned Food. Identify the brand X? 4/40 Answer: Complan 5/40 Founded in 1917, by the Late Pandit Ram Dayal Joshi and the Late Vaid Ram Narayan Sharma, X, combines the knowledge of Ayurveda with modern research and manufacturing technology. They were the first companies to bring Chyawanprash to the OTC and consumer domains. Identify the company? (Image: Reuters) 6/40 Answer: Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Private Limited (Picture: Baidyanath website) 7/40 Which business community is mentioned in this book? 8/40 Answer: Sindhi community 9/40 This crypto team is owned by a cyber security expert who has sold his company to Intel. This controversial figure has confessed using cryptocurrency for weed, illegal porn & prostitutes besides food & clothing? Who is he & identify his company? 10/40 Answer: John Mcafee & The Mcafee Crypto Team 11/40 Kyosei means living & working together for the common good.This company, which strive to live up to their corporate philosophy, recently adopted Maheshwari village in Rewari district as a part of their “Adopt a Village”. Identify the company? 12/40 Answer: Canon 13/40 With the digital payment space growing manifold in India, X is soon enabling digital payments services in its enterprise social network app "Kaizala" in the country. With "Kaizala" which has over one million users in India, users will have the option to make peer to peer payments in one to one and group chat conversations. Who owns Kaizala? 14/40 Answer: Microsoft 15/40 While many industries are just dipping their toes in the water when it comes to the brave, new world of cryptocurrency, X Enterprises recently dove in head-first. The lifestyle brand announced by the end of the year, it will develop a digital wallet that allows its users to access content with Vice Industry Token, a cryptocurrency commonly used in the adult entertainment world. VIT compensates porn viewers in virtual tender for their digital engagement, which they can then redeem online for rewards or simply cash out. Identify X? 16/40 Answer: Playboy 17/40 This is a legal strategy in which the aim of the argument is to deliberately confuse the jury rather than to factually refute the case of the other side. This term was used in an episode of the animated series South Park, "Chef Aid", which premiered on October 7, 1998. This episode satirized attorney Johnnie Cochran's closing argument defending O. J. Simpson in his murder trial. The term has since been commonly used in describing legal cases, especially criminal ones. Identify the term? 18/40 Answer: Chewbacca defense 19/40 Identify the advertiser? 20/40 Answer: 3M 21/40 Identify the advertiser? 22/40 Answer: Colgate 23/40 Identify the organisation which used these pictures to promote Indian Tourism? 24/40 Answer: Indian Railways 25/40 Swiss company Berlinger is a 150 year old company. After a feedback that their bottle Bereg-Kit Geneva developed a crack when frozen. This initiated Berlinger to stop production of its specially designed bottles for their most famous customer. What is these bottles used for & who is the customer? 26/40 Answer: Bottles are used to collect urine samples for dope test & customer is WADA. (Picture: Wikimedia commons) 27/40 The annual contest for the best banknote of the year, run by the International Bank Note Society (IBNS), has chosen the 2017 winner. The bill shows a pair of hands conducting an orchestra and a tiny map of the country’s train system—which, the press release notes, is a nod to national punctuality. Which country has won it? 28/40 Answer: Switzerland 29/40 The word is derived from a combination of exploration and speed. Founded as a division of Microsoft in October 1996, the company spun-off in 1999. Identify the company? 30/40 Answer: Expedia 31/40 Founded in 1906 by three men from very different professional backgrounds, the X luxury brand has continued to diversify ever since, branching out from the world of luxury writing instruments -- its first specialty -- to make watches, leather goods, fragrance, jewelry and men's accessories. The company's first pen was the Rouge et Noir safety pen. Safety pens are so-called because they have a retractable nib; when the nib is telescoped into the barrel and the cap screwed down, the pen is sealed against leakage. Identify the brand? (Picture: Reuters) 32/40 Answer: Montblanc (Picture: Reuters) 33/40 Identify the brand which has a mascot who has written ‘The Encleanapedia’, a chronicle of his adventures and everything he’d learned about cleaning. That book eventually found its way into the hands of a company called Procter and Gamble, who knew they’d found the man who would change the way people clean forever? 34/40 Answer: Mr. Clean 35/40 Founder Leo Goodwin first targeted a customer base of U.S. government employees and military personnel. Since its founding in 1936, GEICO has worked to offer members of the U.S. military the most affordable insurance options. In 1996, GEICO became a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. What does GEICO stand for? (Picture: Reuters) 36/40 Answer: Government Employees Insurance Company 37/40 Identify the company from its logo? 38/40 Answer: Aldi 39/40 Which supermarket company was set up by the Fournier, Badin and Defforey families who ran a discount supermarket in Annecy 1960? 40/40 Answer: Carrefour