Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #22: Test your knowledge

While many industries are just dipping their toes in the water when it comes to the brave, new world of cryptocurrency, X Enterprises recently dove in head-first. The lifestyle brand announced by the end of the year, it will develop a digital wallet that allows its users to access content with Vice Industry Token, a cryptocurrency commonly used in the adult entertainment world. VIT compensates porn viewers in virtual tender for their digital engagement, which they can then redeem online for rewards or simply cash out. Identify X?