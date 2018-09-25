App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 02:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Money markets price in ECB rate hike for September 2019

That indicates that investors are not only fully pricing in a 10 basis point hike in the ECB's deposit rate for September but have brought forward their expectations for a rate move from October 2019.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Euro zone money markets are now fully pricing in a 10 basis-point rate rise from the European Central Bank in September next year, as investors bet the central bank is likely to deliver its first rate rise of the cycle sooner rather than later.

The difference between the overnight bank-to-bank interest rate for the euro zone - known as Eonia - and forward Eonia rates dated for the ECB's September 2019 meeting, was almost 10 basis points on Tuesday, up from around 8.5 bps last week.

That indicates that investors are not only fully pricing in a 10 basis point hike in the ECB's deposit rate for September but have brought forward their expectations for a rate move from October 2019.

Euro zone bond yields rose sharply on Monday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi highlighted a "vigorous" pick-up in underlying inflation and noted building wage pressures across the bloc.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 02:07 pm

tags #ECB #World News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.