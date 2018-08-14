Modi's call to Imran Khan after polls is positive development, such steps will improve ties: Envoy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan to congratulate him for winning the elections is a positive development, Islamabad's envoy to New Delhi said today and expressed the hope that such steps could lead to betterment of ties.

Pakistan's High Commissioner in New Delhi Sohail Mahmood made the remarks during an event held at the country's chancery to mark the country's 72nd Independence Day.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling PTI chairman Imran Khan after the results of the general elections is another positive development. And it is hoped that such positive developments will lead to the betterment of ties between the two countries," Mahmood said.

During the celebrations, the envoy hoisted his country's flag to the tune of the Pakistan national anthem.

Students of the Pakistan High Commission School presented a medley of songs on the occasion as people greeted each other.

On July 30, Modi spoke to Khan, who is set to become Pakistan's next prime minister after his party emerged the largest political party in July 25 polls, and hoped that democracy will take deeper roots in the neighbouring country.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said Modi "also reiterated his vision of peace and development in the entire neighbourhood". Khan is expected to take oath as Pakistan prime minister on August 18.

In a goodwill gesture ahead of the Independence Days of the two countries, India yesterday released seven Pakistani civilian prisoners, taking the total number of jailed inmates repatriated in the last one week to 21.

Pakistan also freed 30 Indian prisoners, including 27 fishermen.