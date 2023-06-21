English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Modi finds a fan in Musk, India receives promises from Tesla chief

    After his meeting with the prime minister, Musk said, "It was excellent and a very good conversation". "I am planning to visit India next year," he said at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 21, 2023 / 07:08 AM IST
    Elon Musk confirms Tesla's plan to invest in India, says he is visiting next year

    Elon Musk confirms Tesla's plan to invest in India, says he is visiting next year

    Prime Minster Narendra Modi has found "a fan" in Elon Musk, while India appeared more promising than any other large country to an "incredibly excited" Tesla chief.

    Musk plans to visit India next year to weigh possible investments in the country, he said after meeting PM Modi at Lotte New York Palace Hotel on June 20. "It was an excellent and a very good conversation," Musk told the media. "I am planning to visit India next year."

    "I would like to thank the prime minister for his support and hopefully we will be able to announce something in the not so distant future," Musk said.
    "We do not want to jump the gun on an announcement but I think it is quite likely that it will be a significant investment in our relationship with India," the Tesla CEO said.

    Read: Elon Musk meets PM Modi, says Tesla is looking to invest in India

    Musk told reporters that Twitter, the social media giant he owns, does not have a choice but to follow the local government. Or it will get shut down, he said when asked about the company's former owner and CEO Jack Dorsey's recent allegation against the Indian government. "The best we can do is to follow the laws in any given country," he said, adding that it is impossible for "us to do more than that".

    Related stories

    There are different rules and regulations for different forms of governments, and "we will do our best to provide the freest speech that is possible under the law", Musk said.

    In a separate video statement, Musk lauded Modi, saying he "really cares about India because he is pursuing us to make significant investment in India".

    "I am a fan of Modi," he said.

    With Inputs from agencies

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #PM Modi in US #Tesla
    first published: Jun 21, 2023 07:08 am