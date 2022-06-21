Modi to attend 14th BRICS Summit as China's Xi Jinping hosts virtual meeting on June 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the 14th summit of the BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - scheduled to be hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping on June 23 through a virtual conference and would be followed by a high-level dialogue on global development the next day.

Besides Modi and Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the meet. China is this year's chair of the BRICS.

BRICS Agenda

The summit will be held under the theme 'Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development', according to an announcement from Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying. Hua said in a statement on June 17 that BRICS leaders and leaders of "relevant" emerging markets and developing countries will attend a high-level dialogue on June 24 to discuss the matter.

President Xi will also deliver a keynote speech at the BRICS Business Forum's opening ceremony on June 22 in a virtual format.

China held a number of preparation meetings in the run-up to the summit, including a meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers, followed by a meeting of the National Security Advisors (NSAs).

Plan Ahead

Chinese spokesperson Wang Wenbin on June 17 said later in his media briefing, "BRICS countries, as a cooperation mechanism, are an important one for emerging markets and developing countries as well as an important platform for South-South cooperation. For 16 years since its inception, it has maintained good sound development momentum and has greater appeal. At this meeting, we hope that we can deepen the strategic partnership and draw a greater blueprint for development and promote and make a greater contribution to the development."

He added that the summit will discuss ways to conduct BRICS plus cooperation at higher levels, in wider areas and larger scope, so as to inject more BRICS strength into global development and more positive energy into the world facing turbulence and challenges.

Besides, China, which is pushing for the expansion of the BRICS bloc, also held a BRICS Plus meeting with Foreign Ministers from Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal, the UAE and Thailand. BRICS' New Development Bank has already admitted Bangladesh, the UAE, Egypt and Uruguay as its members.

(With inputs from PTI)