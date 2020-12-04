Moderna to supply up to 125 million COVID-19 vaccine doses globally in Q1

The company said 85 million to 100 million of those doses would be available in the United States, with 15 million to 25 million available outside the country.

Sputnik V vaccine: Coronavirus vaccine by Russian Ministry of Health | Cost: The two dose vaccine price will be much lower as compared to Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine | According to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has been backing the vaccine and marketing it globally, interim results shows that Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is 92 percent effective at protecting people from COVID-19, based on data from the first 16,000 trial participants to receive both shots of the two-dose vaccine. The Sputnik V vaccine is expected to respond from two shots administered 21 days apart each based on different viral vectors. Reports suggest the vaccine can be stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius temperature. Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 has reportedly arrived in India after Dr Reddy’s Laboratories got approval from the Drug Control General of India (DGCI) to conduct phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the vaccine. (Image: Reuters)

Moderna Inc said it expects to have between 100 million and 125 million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine available globally in the first quarter of 2021.

The first-quarter doses are within the 500 million to up to 1 billion doses the company expects to manufacture globally in 2021, Moderna said.

Results from an early-stage trial showed that the vaccine, mRNA-1273, produced high levels of binding and neutralizing antibodies that declined slightly over time, but remained elevated in all participants three months after the booster vaccination, the company said.

The drugmaker's shares were down about 2% at $154.4 after the bell.