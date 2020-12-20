Moderna says CDC panel recommends its COVID-19 vaccine for adults

Source: Reuters

Moderna Inc said on Saturday the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend the use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine on people 18 years of age and older.

The panel voted 11-0 in favor of the vaccine and 0 members voted against, the company said in a press release.