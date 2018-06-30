App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2018 12:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Moderate quake strikes western Mexico, no reports of damage

Mexico has suffered a series of more powerful earthquakes in recent months.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
An earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude struck the Pacific coast of Mexico on Friday, 88 kilometres (55 miles) west-southwest offshore from Cihuatlan, in Jalisco state, the United States Geological Survey reported.

The USGS estimated the depth of the tremor at 10 km.

Luis Felipe Puente, head of the country's Civil Protection agency, said on Twitter that the quake had been felt only lightly and that there were no reports of damage so far. Monitoring would continue, he said.

Mexico has suffered a series of more powerful earthquakes in recent months, including two in September that together killed hundreds of people and brought buildings crashing down.
First Published on Jun 30, 2018 12:18 pm

tags #Mexico #World News

