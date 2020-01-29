Mobile World Congress to go ahead despite China virus spread: GSMA

"The upcoming Mobile World Congress Barcelona event will proceed as planned," the GSMA telecoms industry group that organises the event said in a statement issued in response to a Reuters inquiry.
The Mobile World Congress, an annual telecoms industry event that draws more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona, will go ahead as planned on February 24-27 despite the international spread of a virus that has killed 132 people in China.
"The upcoming Mobile World Congress Barcelona event will proceed as planned," the GSMA telecoms industry group that organises the event said in a statement issued in response to a Reuters inquiry.The GSMA said it was monitoring and assessing the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak. It would adhere to safety recommendations from the World Health Organisation and governments, and provide additional medical support on site.
