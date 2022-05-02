English
    Mobile phones of Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez and Defence Minister Margarita Robles tapped: Govt

    "It is not a supposition, they are facts of enormous gravity," the minister of the presidency, Felix Bolanos, said, confirming the news.

    AFP
    May 02, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST
    Representative image.

    The Spanish government said Monday the mobile phones of the country's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Defence Minister Margarita Robles were tapped using Pegasus spyware in an "illicit and external" intervention.

    "It is not a supposition, they are facts of enormous gravity," the minister of the presidency, Felix Bolanos, said, confirming the news.

    "We want the justice to investigate," he added.



    AFP
    Tags: #Margarita Robles #Pedro Sanchez #Spain #World News
    first published: May 2, 2022 02:20 pm
