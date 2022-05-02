Mobile phones of Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez and Defence Minister Margarita Robles tapped: Govt

Representative image.

The Spanish government said Monday the mobile phones of the country's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Defence Minister Margarita Robles were tapped using Pegasus spyware in an "illicit and external" intervention.

"It is not a supposition, they are facts of enormous gravity," the minister of the presidency, Felix Bolanos, said, confirming the news.

"We want the justice to investigate," he added.





