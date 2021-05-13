Mixing of COVID-19 vaccines increases reports of fatigue, headache: Study
However, the adverse reactions were short-lived and there were no other safety concerns.
May 13, 2021 / 02:36 PM IST
Pfizer’s vaccine is based on genetic material or mRNA.
Initial data from a study has found that mixing of the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BionTech COVID-19 vaccines led to increased reporting of side-effects in adults.
Researchers found that combining doses of different COVID-19 vaccines led to an increase in reporting of side-effects such as chills, fever, headaches and muscle pain.
The "Com-Cov" study, led by the University of Oxford, was published in medical journal The Lancet. AstraZeneca. The study is examining immune responses and safety of mixing COVID-19 vaccines.
The trial has recruited 830 participants, all aged 50 and above. The final results are expected to be published in June.
"It's a really intriguing finding and not something we were necessarily expecting," Prof Matthew Snape, from the Oxford Vaccine Group told the BBC.
The final data will be crucial in understanding the effects of combining COVID-19 vaccines, given that there are supply concerns in many countries.