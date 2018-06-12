Mix of Western, Asian dishes served at Trump-Kim summit during lunch

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands ahead of their meeting at Capella Hotel in Singapore, Tuesday. (AP)

US President Donald Trump today joined North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for a working lunch which had a mix of Western and Asian dishes, such as Korean stuffed cucumber and beef short rib confit with some Haagen-Dazs ice cream to top things off.

After their bilateral meeting at the Capella hotel in Singapore's Sentosa island, Trump and Kim met for a working lunch along with their aides.

As the two men entered the room, photographs were taken, with Trump joking about wanting to get a "beautiful picture" in which he looked good.

The two leaders and their respective delegation were seated on either side of a long white table facing one another. The table was decorated with green and white flowers.

The starters included traditional prawn's cocktail served with avocado salad, Green mango kerabu with honey lime dressing and fresh octopus and "Oiseon" (Korean stuffed cucumber).

The main course has Beef short rib confit, served with potato dauphinois and steam broccolini, red wine sauce on the side, Combination of sweet & sour crispy pork and Yangzhou Fried Rice with homemade XO chili sauce and "Daegu jorim" (Soy Braised cod fish with Radish, Asian Vegetables).

The lunch will be topped with dark chocolate tartlet ganache, Haagen-Dazs vanilla iced cream with cherry coulis and Tropezienne.