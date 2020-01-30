App
Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 12:24 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Mitsubishi Motors denies fraud in German probe over illegal emissions defeat devices

In a statement, Mitsubishi, said that the 1.6 litre diesel engines subject to the investigation, including its control system, were manufactured by France's PSA Group .

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Thursday there was no reason to believe it had committed fraud as suspected in a German investigation into the Japanese automaker over illegal emissions defeating devices used in its diesel vehicles.

In a statement, Mitsubishi, said that the 1.6 litre diesel engines subject to the investigation, including its control system, were manufactured by France's PSA Group .

The Japanese carmaker is the latest manufacturer to be investigated on suspicion of hiding illegal levels of pollution following a regulatory clampdown on toxic fumes triggered by Volkswagen's 2015 admission that it had cheated emissions tests.

First Published on Jan 30, 2020 12:21 pm

tags #diesel #Germany #Mitsubishi Motors #World News

