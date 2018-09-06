App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MIT develops new AI model which can detect depression from speech

Researchers at MIT have created a new neural network model that is capable of detecting signs of depression in individuals based on how they talk.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Moneycontrol News

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have created a new AI model which is capable of detecting depression markers. By studying speech patterns, word choices and writing styles, artificial intelligence (AI) can allegedly identify depression without the need for pointed, specific questions.

According to Tuka Al Hanai, the project lead, the first hints that a person is happy, excited, sad, or has some serious cognitive condition, such as depression, is through their speech. "If you want to deploy [depression-detection] models in a scalable way you want to minimise the amount of constraints you have on the data you're using. You want to deploy it in any regular conversation and have the model pick up, from the natural interaction, the state of the individual," she said.

As reported by The Innovation Enterprise, the model is being called as "context-free" by the researchers because there are no constraints in the types of questions that can be asked, or the type of responses that will be looked for. AI can identify depression by how things are being communicated, rather than what is being communicated.

related news

In the tests run so far, the model demonstrated a success rate of 77% and has outperformed nearly all other models which rely on heavily "question and answer" structure. “The technology could still, of course, be used for identifying mental distress in casual conversations in clinical offices. Every patient will talk differently, and if the model sees changes maybe it will be a flag to the doctors. This is a step forward in seeing if we can do something assistive to help clinicians,” said James Glass, a senior research scientist in the MIT Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL).

The researchers are also looking to expand their model’s capabilities by testing these methods on additional data from many more subjects with other cognitive conditions, such as dementia.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 05:04 pm

tags #CSAIL #MIT #Trending News

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.