MIT develops new AI model which can detect depression from speech

Moneycontrol News

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have created a new AI model which is capable of detecting depression markers. By studying speech patterns, word choices and writing styles, artificial intelligence (AI) can allegedly identify depression without the need for pointed, specific questions.

According to Tuka Al Hanai, the project lead, the first hints that a person is happy, excited, sad, or has some serious cognitive condition, such as depression, is through their speech. "If you want to deploy [depression-detection] models in a scalable way you want to minimise the amount of constraints you have on the data you're using. You want to deploy it in any regular conversation and have the model pick up, from the natural interaction, the state of the individual," she said.

As reported by The Innovation Enterprise, the model is being called as "context-free" by the researchers because there are no constraints in the types of questions that can be asked, or the type of responses that will be looked for. AI can identify depression by how things are being communicated, rather than what is being communicated.

In the tests run so far, the model demonstrated a success rate of 77% and has outperformed nearly all other models which rely on heavily "question and answer" structure. “The technology could still, of course, be used for identifying mental distress in casual conversations in clinical offices. Every patient will talk differently, and if the model sees changes maybe it will be a flag to the doctors. This is a step forward in seeing if we can do something assistive to help clinicians,” said James Glass, a senior research scientist in the MIT Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL).

The researchers are also looking to expand their model’s capabilities by testing these methods on additional data from many more subjects with other cognitive conditions, such as dementia.