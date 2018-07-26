Missouri court order effect: Drug regulator asks Johnson and Johnson to reveal composition of baby talcum powder

Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has asked Johnson & Johnson (J & J) to the share the composition of talcum powder in India. The parent company in US was ordered by Missouri Court to pay $ 4.7 billion as compensation to 22 women who complained that the asbestos fibre in the talcum powder caused them ovarian cancer.

The talcum powder is made of Talc, a clay mineral composed of hydrated magnesium silicate, which uses asbestos fibre (Main ingredient to resist heat).

CDSCO and Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration had previously inspected the J & J manufacturing unit in Mulund, Mumbai. The samples were analysed at Drug control laboratory, Maharashtra, as per a report in Mint.

"Some people may dust powder after a shower and never think much of it. But recent court cases have brought a spotlight on the possible link between women’s regular use of talcum powder on their genitals and an increased risk of developing ovarian cancer. The lawyers in the US alleged the company knew its talc was contaminated with asbestos. We want to be sure that the product marketed in India is safe and that’s why have written to them," a source on condition of anonymity told the paper.

The source further added: "While the powder was found to be safe then and no action was taken against the company, the recent cases have alerted the regulatory bodies once again."

However, J & J refuted the claim and said that their talc doesn’t cause ovarian cancer or mesothelioma. Their spokesperson said: "All Johnson & Johnson products meet and even exceed global regulatory standards. The safety of cosmetic talc is based on a long history of safe use and decades of research and clinical evidence by independent researchers and scientific review boards across the world."