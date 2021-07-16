MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Missing plane in Siberia found, survivors seen, says officials

"The site of the plane's hard landing was discovered. They see living people," Russia's emergencies ministry said in a statement.

AFP
July 16, 2021 / 05:52 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

A plane carrying 17 people that went missing Friday in the Siberian region of Tomsk has been found and survivors have been spotted, Russian officials said.

"The site of the plane's hard landing was discovered. They see living people," Russia's emergencies ministry said in a statement.
AFP
Tags: #Russia #Siberia #World News
first published: Jul 16, 2021 05:52 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.