 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Missing Nepal plane with 4 Indians aboard found in Mustang: Army

Moneycontrol News
May 29, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST

With 22 people on board, a plane operated by a small airline in hilly Nepal went missing on Sunday. According to the airline, the plane was carrying four Indians, two Germans, and 16 Nepalis.

Tara Air's DHC-6 Twin Otter, tail number 9N-AET, in Simikot, Nepal.(REUTERS)

The 43-year-old private plane that went missing in Nepal on Sunday with 22 people on board, including 4 Indians, was found at Kowang in Mustang, the Army said.

According to information provided to the Nepal Army by locals, the Tara Air plane crashed at the mouth of the Lamche river under the landslide of Manapathi Himal. Nepal Army is moving towards the site from the ground and air route, ANI reported quoting Army spokesperson Narayan Silwal.

The Tara Airplane took off from the tourist town of Pokhara, some 125 km west of Kathmandu, for Jomsom, a popular tourist and pilgrimage site, the officials said.

The plane lost contact with the control tower five minutes before it was due to land an airline official informed the news agency on the condition of anonymity.

"One search helicopter returned to Jomsom due to bad weather without locating the plane," the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a statement.

The missing De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter aircraft with registration number 9N-AET made its first flight in April 1979, according to Flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Missing Airplane #Mustang #Mustang-Kowang #Nepal #Tara-Airline
first published: May 29, 2022 04:47 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.