Missing banker Bao Fan cooperating in China probe, his firm says

Bloomberg
Feb 27, 2023 / 07:21 AM IST

In a short stock exchange statement on Sunday, the firm suggested it hadn’t been in touch with Bao and didn’t know where he was.

Fan Bao, founder and chief executive officer of China Renaissance Partners, speaks during the WSJDLive Global Technology Conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. The conference brings together an unmatched group of top CEOs, founders, pioneers, investors and luminaries to explore tech opportunities emerging around the world. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. said Chairman Bao Fan is cooperating in an unspecified investigation by Chinese authorities, offering the first public information about the banker’s whereabouts since he disappeared just over a week ago.

Bao’s abrupt disappearance has unnerved China’s business elite and fanned speculation the nation’s finance industry is set to face increased scrutiny. As chairman of China’s pre-eminent tech-focused investment bank, the veteran dealmaker has broad connections across various business sectors and has been a go-to financier for some of the country’s biggest companies.

“The board has become aware that Mr. Bao is currently cooperating in an investigation being carried out by certain authorities in the People’s Republic of China,” the firm said. Renaissance will “cooperate and assist with any lawful request” from the relevant Chinese authorities, if and when they are made, it said.