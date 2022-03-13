Missiles fired from Iran hit near US Consulate site in Iraq

The US and Iranian flags (Representative Image: Reuters/Carlos Barria)

At least a dozen missiles fired from Iran struck near a U.S. Consulate compound being built outside the city of Irbil in the Kurdish region of Iraq early Sunday, according to Iraqi and U.S. officials.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said in a statement posted on Iranian state media that it had carried out the attack, and it linked the U.S. presence in Iraq with Israel, saying that it had aimed at what it called “the strategic center of the Zionist conspiracies in Irbil.”

The attack came four days after Iran vowed revenge against Israel for an airstrike in Syria that killed four people, including at least two members of the Revolutionary Guard.

Only minor injuries and damage were reported in the attack, which security officials said hit near but not inside the huge new U.S. Consulate complex under construction in a sparsely populated area north of Irbil.

The minimal impact would suggest that the strike had been calibrated not to bring further retaliation from the United States or Israel. There are no known Israeli sites in Iraq, but there is cooperation between U.S. and Israeli intelligence.

The strike also came after nuclear talks between Iran and world powers reached an impasse, and it was unclear what effect it might have on efforts to resume the negotiations.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi of Iraq condemned the missile strike on Twitter, calling it “an attack on the security of our people.” Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the Kurdistan Region, said on Facebook that Irbil “will not bow to the cowards who carried out the terrorist attack.”

Kurdistan’s counterterrorism force said in a statement that 12 ballistic missiles had been fired at a point near the U.S. Consulate site, which has not being staffed yet, officials said.

The attack used ballistic missiles rather than the rockets commonly used by Iranian-backed militia groups, officials said.

Kurdish officials said the consulate site was the target. But one Iraqi news outlet affiliated with an Iranian-backed network of Shiite militias, Sabereen News, reported that the target was two secret Israeli intelligence bases in Irbil and that the strike was in retaliation for the Israeli air attack that killed two Revolutionary Guard members. Iranian state television said the targets were “under the supervision of the Zionist regime in Irbil.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

By Farnaz Fassihi and Jane Arraf