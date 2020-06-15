App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 08:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Missed the doomsday in 2012? Alternate reading of Mayan calendar suggests end of the world might be next week

This theory was forwarded by Paolo Tagaloguin, a scientist, who wrote about the issue on Twitter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mayan calendar (Image: Reuters)
Mayan calendar (Image: Reuters)

While 2012 was the year when the Mayan calendar had predicted end of the world, a new conspiracy theory now suggests that the actual doomsday might be sometime next week, according to a report by the New York post.

The report suggests that there is an alternative ending to the Mayan calendar, which had originally suggested that the world will come to an end in 2012. That theory, the report suggests, might have been wrong, though not entirely, since it is alleged that per the Julian calendar, we are currently living in the year 2012, and not 2020.

This theory was forwarded by Paolo Tagaloguin, a scientist, who wrote about the issue on Twitter.

Close

"The number of days lost in a year due to the shift into Gregorian Calendar is 11 days… For 268 years using the Gregorian Calendar (1752-2020) times 11 days = 2,948 days. 2,948 days / 365 days (per year) = 8 years," Tagaloguin tweeted. His tweets, however, have now been deleted.

Adding up all the missed days, the end of the world according to the Mayan calendar could be around June 21, according to the report.

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 08:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #world

