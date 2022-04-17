English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    2 minors dead, 9 wounded in United States shooting incident

    At least 11 people were hospitalised with gunshot wounds, including the two male victims who died at the hospital, Pittsburgh Police said.

    Associated Press
    April 17, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
    Representative image (Shutterstock)

    Representative image (Shutterstock)

    Two minors were dead and at least nine more people were wounded in a shooting at a house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, police said. The shooting happened around 12:30 am during a party at a short-term rental property where there were more than 200 people inside many of them underage, Pittsburgh police said in a news release.

    At least 11 people were hospitalised with gunshot wounds, including the two male victims who died at the hospital, police said. The victims weren't immediately identified. Others were injured attempting to flee, with at least two people suffering broken bones by jumping out of the building's windows, authorities said.

    Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside and several more were fired outside. Shell casings from rifles and pistols were found at the scene, a Pittsburgh police commander told WTAE-TV. Police are processing evidence at as many as eight separate crime scenes spanning a few blocks around where the shooting occurred, a release said. Authorities hadn't released information on any suspects.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Associated Press
    Tags: #gun violence #United States
    first published: Apr 17, 2022 06:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.