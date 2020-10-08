172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|miniso-group-to-raise-562-4-million-in-us-listing-5936141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Miniso Group to raise $562.4 million in US listing

At the upper end of the price range, the low-cost retailer would be valued at $10.18 billion.

Moneycontrol News

Chinese retailer Miniso Group Holding is planning to raise $562.4 million via its initial public offering in the US, Reuters reported.

The company, which is backed by Tencent Holdings, would sell 30.4 million American Depositary Shares at a price band of $16.50-$18.50 per ADS. Each ADS would represent four of Class A ordinary shares.

At the upper end of the price range, the low-cost retailer would be valued at $10.18 billion. Tencent would own 4.8 percent of Miniso's stock after the offering.

Close

Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities are the underwriters for the offering.

According to the report, companies have raised more than $100 billion via IPOs in the US so far in 2020 compared to $62.5 billion last year. 2020 has also been a good year for Chinese companies listings in the US.

Earlier this year, SoftBank-backed KE Holdings, which owns real estate brokerage brand Lianjia and housing transactions platform Beike, raised over $2 billion via IPO.

(with inputs from Reuters)

 
First Published on Oct 8, 2020 08:43 am

tags #IPO #Miniso Group #Miniso Group IPO #Tencent #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.