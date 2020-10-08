Miniso Group to raise $562.4 million in US listing

Chinese retailer Miniso Group Holding is planning to raise $562.4 million via its initial public offering in the US, Reuters reported.

The company, which is backed by Tencent Holdings, would sell 30.4 million American Depositary Shares at a price band of $16.50-$18.50 per ADS. Each ADS would represent four of Class A ordinary shares.

At the upper end of the price range, the low-cost retailer would be valued at $10.18 billion. Tencent would own 4.8 percent of Miniso's stock after the offering.

Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities are the underwriters for the offering.

According to the report, companies have raised more than $100 billion via IPOs in the US so far in 2020 compared to $62.5 billion last year. 2020 has also been a good year for Chinese companies listings in the US.

Earlier this year, SoftBank-backed KE Holdings, which owns real estate brokerage brand Lianjia and housing transactions platform Beike, raised over $2 billion via IPO.

(with inputs from Reuters)