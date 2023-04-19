 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Millionaire CEO Andi Owen sermons staff over worrying about bonuses, says leave 'pity city'

Bloomberg
Apr 19, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST

Those words by Chief Executive Officer Andi Owen have provoked criticism on social media — and they may soon come back to haunt her as Owen’s own pay package for the current period will likely be disclosed by August.

The head of the upmarket furniture-maker MillerKnoll Inc., known for its iconic Herman Miller office chairs, is under fire for telling employees to leave “pity city’’ and stop asking about bonuses.

The prior financial year she was awarded a salary of roughly $1 million, in addition to about $4 million from mostly stocks and options, an annual incentive plan, and covered expenses, like access to a company jet.

Compensation is a hot-button topic for both employees and executives, especially when the economy is going through a rough patch, said Tony Guadagni, a senior principal at consulting firm Gartner Inc.