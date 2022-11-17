 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Myanmar frees Australian economist as part of 6,000 prisoner amnesty

Reuters
Nov 17, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Former British envoy Vicky Bowman and her husband were among those released, along with U.S. citizen Kyaw Htay Oo and Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota.

Myanmar's junta (Image: Reuters/Stringer)

Myanmar's military leaders have released Sean Turnell, an Australian economist and former adviser to democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi, and more than 6,000 others from prison under an amnesty, state media reported on Thursday.

Myanmar has been in the political turmoil since the military staged coup in February last year, arresting civilian leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi in the early morning raids.

The coup sparked widespread protests that were often violently shut down, and helped fuel armed resistance among some of the Southeast Asian nation's many ethnic groups.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the government welcomed reports regarding Turnell, who had been charged with violating a state secrets law and sentenced in September to three years in jail.

"Professor Turnell continues to be our first priority. As such, we will not be commenting further at this stage," Wong said on Twitter.